BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Dec. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — First responders across the nation dealt with everything from derechos to hurricanes, wildfires and more in 2023. Throughout this challenging year, the Verizon Frontline Crisis Response Team helped provide mission-critical communications support to public safety agencies on the front lines of disaster response operations.

Composed primarily of former first responders and military personnel, the Verizon Frontline Crisis Response Team is dedicated to supporting public safety and government agencies during emergencies at no cost to the supported agencies. The team responded to more than 1,600 requests for support from nearly 900 public safety agencies in nearly every state and Washington, D.C. in 2023. These responses included 789 deployments to support first responders on the front lines.

The team provided public safety agencies with nearly 7,000 Verizon Frontline devices and solutions ranging from repeaters, mobile hotspots, routers, smart devices and drones to dozens of deployable satellite solutions such as Satellite Picocells on Trailers (SPOTs).

Major response efforts this year included:

Wildfire Response:

To help enable mission-critical voice and data service during fire mitigation efforts in locations across the country, the Verizon Frontline Crisis Response Team delivered close to 2,400 Verizon Frontline solutions to public safety agencies in 2023.

The Verizon Frontline Crisis Response Team responded to 204 requests for support from wildland firefighters battling blazes everywhere from Hawaii to Virginia.

Hurricane Response:

The Verizon Frontline Crisis Response Team supported public safety agencies and the communities they serve during three major hurricanes: Hilary, Idalia and Lee. Hurricane Idalia alone saw nearly 100 Verizon Frontline solutions delivered to public safety agencies in Florida, Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina as they dealt with the aftermath of the storm.

Tornado/ Derecho Response:

The Verizon Frontline Crisis Response Team responded to nearly 80 requests for support from public safety agencies in 15 states following tornados and derechos. The team delivered 119 Verizon Frontline solutions to first responders on the front lines of emergency response operations following these severe weather events.

Additional 2023 Responses:

Verizon Frontline solutions were also deployed in support of public safety agencies during:

● Multiple search and rescue operations

● Dozens of training exercises involving federal, state and local agencies

● Major public events such as sporting events and airshows.

In addition to the Crisis Response Team support, Verizon Frontline debuted two deployable asset prototypes at the International Wireless Communications Expo in Las Vegas. First, the Verizon Rapid Response Connectivity unit, offering 5G connectivity along with 4G LTE and satellite options for up to 120 first responders. Additionally, the Verizon Frontline Mobile Connectivity Agile Vehicle provides first responders with mission critical communications capabilities when operating in environments where large assets cannot reach.

Verizon Frontline is the advanced network and technology built for first responders – developed over three decades of partnership with public safety officials and agencies – to meet their unique and evolving needs.

The Verizon Frontline Crisis Response Team provides on-demand, emergency assistance during crisis situations to government agencies, emergency responders, nonprofits and communities on a 24/7 basis. Verizon Frontline Crisis Response Team members set up portable cell sites, Wi-Fi hotspots, free charging stations and other Verizon Frontline devices and solutions that enable communications and/or boost network performance.

