LAS VEGAS, March 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Verizon Frontline Crisis Response Team recently deployed to remote desert areas of California and Nevada to help provide the medical professionals and race organizers responsible for the safety of participants in the annual Baker to Vegas Challenge Cup Relay with mission-critical communications capabilities.

Held annually, this unique relay race runs from the city of Baker, California, known as the gateway to Death Valley National Park, to Las Vegas, Nevada. 2024 marks the 39th edition of the race. The largest law enforcement event of its kind in the world, Baker to Vegas draws more than 9,000 participants, staff, and spectators each year.

“In 2024, Verizon Frontline has once again stepped up to keep law enforcement officers from around the globe safe at the Baker to Vegas Challenge Cup Relay,” said Rick Santos, race coordinator for Baker to Vegas. “Without Verizon Frontline’s continued support, we could not safely put on this great event. I would like to thank Verizon Frontline for their continued support of law enforcement officers throughout the world.”

To support first responders across the 120-mile race route, including the medical teams tasked with constantly evaluating runners and providing aid when needed, the team delivered five Satellite Picocells on Trailers (SPOTs), two rapid response connectivity units (RRCUs), cellular and wi-fi capabilities, and many other Verizon Frontline solutions.

SPOTs are rapidly deployable and help provide critical voice and data service in remote areas where connectivity can be challenging, including the challenging terrain of some areas of California and Nevada.

Establishing these capabilities allowed the medical teams and race organizers to maintain critical communications with the race command post in Las Vegas, giving race officials and first responders the situational awareness needed to keep all participants safe over the nearly 24-hour length of the race.

“The Baker to Vegas Challenge Cup Relay is something we look forward to every year,” said Curtis Mentz, an associate director with the Verizon Frontline Crisis Response Team. “Supporting our first responders and public safety professionals is our mission and passion, so being here and building those relationships with the runners, support teams and race officials is critical to us.”

The Verizon Frontline Crisis Response Team provides on-demand, emergency assistance during crisis situations to government agencies and emergency responders on a 24/7 basis. Verizon Frontline Crisis Response Team members set up portable cell sites, Wi-Fi hotspots, charging stations and other Verizon Frontline devices and solutions that enable communications and/or boost network performance.

Verizon Frontline is the advanced network and technology built for first responders – developed over three decades of partnership with public safety officials and agencies on the front lines – to meet their unique and evolving needs. Learn more at our site.

