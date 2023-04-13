LAS VEGAS, April 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Verizon Frontline Crisis Response Team deployed to remote desert areas of California and Nevada earlier this month to provide mission-critical communications to the medical professionals and race organizers charged with keeping the more than 8,000 participants safe in the annual Baker to Vegas Challenge Cup Relay law enforcement race.

The Baker to Vegas race, which has been run for nearly 40 years, brings in teams of law enforcement officers from around the globe. It consists of 20 stages and five supporting stages crossing more than 120 miles of austere terrain.

“I recognize the value Verizon Frontline brings to our race,” said Rick Santos, Baker to Vegas Challenge Cup Relay Race Coordinator. “It is because of Verizon Frontline’s assistance we are able to conduct our race in the safest possible manner. The relationship between Verizon Frontline and the law enforcement community has always been appreciated and Verizon Frontline’s participation in the largest law enforcement relay race only strengthens that relationship.”

To help ensure a reliable connection for the race’s medical staff in areas with little to no existing infrastructure, Verizon and the Verizon Frontline Crisis Response Team deployed 20 team members and 215 Verizon Frontline solutions, including seven Satellite Picocells on Trailers (SPOTs). The team also provided routers, communications devices and power sources to each of the race’s 20 medical support sites.

“Verizon Frontline’s Crisis Response Team delivered mission-critical communications in parts of the California desert and the mountainous terrain of Nevada where there are known communication issues,” said Michael Lesley, Baker to Vegas Deputy Director of Medical Operations. “With the connectivity provided by Verizon Frontline, we were able to help save lives and facilitate emergency medical care.”

This support was delivered by the Verizon Frontline Crisis Response Team at no cost to local agencies, and was the latest example of Verizon Frontline’s commitment to supporting and partnering with public safety and government.

Verizon Frontline is the advanced network and technology built for first responders – developed over nearly three decades of partnership with public safety officials and agencies – to meet their unique and evolving needs.

The Verizon Frontline Crisis Response Team provides on-demand, emergency assistance during crisis situations to government agencies, emergency responders, nonprofits and communities on a 24/7 basis. Verizon Frontline Response Team members set up portable cell sites, WiFi hotspots, free charging stations and other Verizon Frontline devices and solutions that enable communications and/or boost network performance.

