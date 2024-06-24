BALTIMORE, Md., June 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Verizon Frontline will demonstrate a number of innovative solutions designed to deliver mission-critical communications capabilities to public safety, government and military agencies during AFCEA’s annual TechNet Cyber event.

Taking place June 25-27 at the Baltimore Convention Center, AFCEA TechNet Cyber brings together leaders from all areas of government to discuss the policy, strategic architecture, operations and command & control — along with the joint capabilities—needed to meet global security challenges and successfully operate in a digital environment.

“Verizon is proud to serve as a go-to digital transformation partner to the federal government and that includes Verizon Frontline’s advanced network and solutions for public safety, government and the Department of Defense,” said David Rouse, head of Verizon’s defense business. “We’re excited to showcase some of these solutions, including THOR, at this year’s conference.”

During the TechNet Cyber, Verizon Frontline will showcase its Tactical Humanitarian Operations Response (THOR) platform, an innovative deployable asset built to provide public sector partners – including the Department of Defense and first responders – with the full range of Verizon Frontline technology. With capabilities ranging from mobile, private 5G ultra wideband, to satellite, to commercial and onboard drone options, to the ability to be operated remotely from a tablet, THOR could be considered the multi-tool of Verizon Frontline assets.

Verizon Frontline is the advanced network and technology built for first responders – developed over three decades of partnership with public safety officials and agencies on the front lines – to meet their unique and evolving needs. For more information, visit our website .

