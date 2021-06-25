Verizon Frontline supporting first responders battling Colorado wildfires

Breaking News
  • Verizon Frontline technology has been delivered to 10 locations in Colorado by the Verizon Response Team (VRT) to help enable mission-critical communications in remote areas as first responders battle wildfires throughout the state.
  • The VRT is supporting interagency wildland fire management teams in their efforts to combat the Muddy Slide, West, and Sylvan fires.
  • Verizon Frontline is the advanced network and technology built for first responders, developed over three decades of partnership with the public safety community.

PUEBLO, Colo., June 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Verizon Frontline recently deployed its advanced public safety platforms and technology, via the Verizon Response Team (VRT), to support first responders battling wildfires throughout Colorado.

Collaborating with Rocky Mountain Area Coordination Center, the VRT deployed Verizon Frontline technology, including four Satellite Pico-cells on Trailers (SPOT) to numerous locations in the state of Colorado, to provide mission-critical voice and data service to public safety professionals operating in remote areas as they combated the Muddy Slide, West, and Sylvan fires. Verizon Frontline technology was also distributed to first responders in six other Colorado cities Thursday and included routers, jetpacks and smartphones.

This support, provided at the request of the incident management teams, is a continuation of Verizon Public Sector’s commitment to working alongside our partners in public safety and government.

Verizon Frontline is the advanced network and technology built for first responders – developed over nearly three decades of partnership with public safety officials and agencies – to meet their unique needs. From network priority and preemption and a commitment to real interoperability, to developing and delivering the most innovative product roadmap, Verizon Frontline is built on America’s most reliable network1, and will be able to harness the transformative power of 5G1.

The VRT provides on-demand, emergency assistance during crisis situations to government agencies, emergency responders, nonprofits and communities on a 24/7/365 basis. VRT members set up portable cell sites, WiFi hotspots, free charging stations and other devices and solutions that enable communications and/or boost network performance.

1  RootMetrics® US RootScore® Report: 2H 2020. Tested nat’l operators on all available all network types. Experience may vary. Award is not endorsement. 5G Nationwide available in 2700+ cities. 5G Ultra Wideband available only in part of select cities.

Media contact:
Eric Durie
[email protected]
(516) 382-8219

