Verizon Frontline supports public safety for Alan Jackson benefit concert

Verizon Frontline technology deployed to support public safety operations at the concert benefiting those impacted by the EF-4 tornado that devastated the town of Newnan, Ga., in March.

  • Verizon Frontline is the advanced network and technology built for first responders, developed over three decades of partnership with the public safety community.
  • The Verizon Response Team (VRT) provides on-demand, emergency assistance during crisis situations to government agencies, emergency responders, nonprofits and communities on a 24/7/365 basis.

NEWNAN, Ga., June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Verizon Frontline technologies will be used today by the Verizon Response Team (VRT) to support public safety operations surrounding a major benefit concert scheduled for Saturday at the Coweta County Fairgrounds and expected to draw a crowd of 18,000.

Country music artist Alan Jackson will headline an event entitled, “Where I Come From: Tornado Benefit Concert Featuring Alan Jackson,” in an effort to assist those impacted by an EF-4 tornado that ripped through his hometown of Newnan, Ga. in March.

“The Verizon Response Team was here in March immediately following the tornado to help enable critical communications and support the local community with charging stations and other Verizon Frontline technology,” said Cory Davis, Director, Verizon Response and Public Safety Operations. “We’re glad to be back to support Newnan and Coweta County once again – this time under better circumstances.”

Collaborating with the Coweta County Emergency Management Agency (EMA), the VRT begins operations today and will provide a command trailer from which Coweta County EMA can communicate and coordinate with other public safety agencies throughout the event to help ensure the safety of attendees. Additionally, the Verizon Frontline network will be used to enable the EMA to operate their dispatch from the temporary command center. The VRT will also deploy a Satellite Trailer Emitting Equipment Remote (STEER), a Verizon Response Satellite Pico-cell on a Trailer (SPOT), and portable satellites.

This support, provided at the request of Coweta County officials, is a continuation of Verizon Public Sector’s commitment to working alongside our partners in public safety and government.

Verizon Frontline is the advanced network and technology built for first responders – developed over nearly three decades of partnership with public safety officials and agencies – to meet their unique needs. From network priority and preemption and a commitment to real interoperability, to developing and delivering the most innovative product roadmap, Verizon Frontline is built on America’s most reliable 4G LTE network, and will be able to harness the transformative power of 5G.

The VRT provides on-demand, emergency assistance during crisis situations to government agencies, emergency responders, nonprofits and communities on a 24/7/365 basis. VRT members set up portable cell sites, WiFi hotspots, free charging stations and other devices and solutions that enable communications and/or boost network performance.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ), headquartered in New York City, generated $126 billion in 2017 revenues. The company operates America’s most reliable wireless network and the nation’s premier all-fiber network, and delivers integrated solutions to businesses worldwide. Its Oath subsidiary reaches people around the world with a dynamic house of media and technology brands.

VERIZON’S ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at https://www.verizon.com/about/media-center. News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit www.verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/.

