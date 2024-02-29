REDDING, Calif., Feb. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Verizon Frontline Crisis Response Team recently provided mission-critical communications support to the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office 2024 Winter Search and Rescue Training exercise in Northern California.

The exercise consisted of multiple training sessions for Shasta County Search & Rescue, an organization primarily staffed by volunteers. Training classes covered multiple facets of winter search and rescue, including avalanche probing, orienteering, safe operation of heavy equipment, medical treatment in winter conditions and stabilizing and transporting victims over snow.

The team delivered a Satellite Picocell on a Trailer (SPOT) with satellite backhaul, cellular and wi-fi capabilities, as well as other Verizon Frontline solutions to nearly 100 first responders and volunteers during the multi-day exercise. These solutions helped enable the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office to operate its command post at the remote training site.

SPOTs are rapidly deployable and provide critical voice and data service in remote areas where connectivity can be challenging, including the dense forests and mountains of Northern California.

Working with public safety agencies during training exercises such as this helps enable the Verizon Frontline Crisis Response Team to both understand and continue to meet the needs of first responders when a real-world emergency occurs.

The Verizon Frontline Crisis Response Team provides on-demand, emergency assistance during crisis situations to government agencies and emergency responders on a 24/7 basis. Verizon Frontline Crisis Response Team members set up portable cell sites, Wi-Fi hotspots, charging stations and other Verizon Frontline devices and solutions that enable communications and/or boost network performance.

Verizon Frontline is the advanced network and technology built for first responders – developed over three decades of partnership with public safety officials and agencies on the front lines – to meet their unique and evolving needs.

