INDIANAPOLIS, April 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The 2024 Fire Department Instructors Conference International kicks off today at the Indiana Convention Center with Verizon Frontline serving as one of the conference’s sponsors.

Held annually, FDIC International features firefighting hands-on sessions, as well as classes, presentations and workshops throughout the week. This year’s expo will run from April 15-20 and feature more than 800 exhibitors.

During the conference, the Verizon Frontline team will showcase the Verizon Rapid Response Connectivity Unit, a variety of drone platforms, a Satellite Picocell on a Trailer (SPOT) and multiple other mobile connectivity solutions.

“We’re proud to return to FDIC to once again highlight the many ways in which our Verizon Frontline team is delivering the mission-critical communications capabilities our public safety customers need both now and in the future,” said Russ Anderson, senior director of sales for Verizon Public Sector’s central region.

In addition to the events at the convention center and Lucas Oil Stadium, Verizon Frontline will also host a briefing on innovation in public safety communications technology on Wednesday, April 17.

Verizon Frontline is the advanced network and technology built for first responders – developed over three decades of partnership with public safety officials and agencies on the front lines – to meet their unique and evolving needs. Learn more at our site .

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is one of the world’s leading providers of technology and communications services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $134.0 billion in 2023. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

VERIZON’S ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at verizon.com/news. News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit www.verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/.

Media contact:

Chandler Baker

[email protected]

757 725 4806