Verizon unlocks exciting video game experiences for Los Angeles Comic Con attendees from Dec. 2-4

NEW YORK, Dec. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Verizon will be participating in this year’s Los Angeles Comic Con , with a booth at the Gaming Stage within the Los Angeles Convention Center. Throughout the three-day event, pop culture and gaming fans have the opportunity to score in-game items for the world’s most-played PC game, League of Legends.

Attendees can visit the Verizon booth to earn a card containing a download code for a League of Legends Masterwork Chest and Key. After redeeming, players can unlock the Masterwork Chest and possibly gain valuable loot, such as new champions, epic skins and other items.

Developed by Riot Games, League of Legends, commonly known as League, is a competitive 5v5 multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) that combines team synergy with individual mastery. Players can pick their favorite champion and fight their way across the map to destroy the enemy Nexus.

The Verizon booth is open to fans during the following show hours:

Friday, Dec. 2; 4 – 9 p.m. PST

Saturday, Dec. 3; 9:30 a.m. – 7 p.m. PST

Sunday, Dec. 4; 9:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. PST

Los Angeles Comic Con, a pop culture celebration with a particular focus on the local community, attracts big names within the industry, celebrity panels, and exclusive collectibles from merchants.

Can’t Make L.A. Comic Con? Verizon still has you covered for the holidays!

Even if you can’t make it to the event, Verizon has you and your family covered with amazing deals this Holiday season on the network America relies on.

There’s no better way to get into the Holiday spirit than by getting a loved one a free 5G phone . This holiday, we’re upgrading our trade-in deal from impressive to jaw-dropping. In addition to getting up to $1,000 when you trade-in your old phone and sign up or upgrade to select 5G Unlimited plans, now, we’re throwing in great gifts, including smartwatches, tablets and earbuds. Service plan required for smartwatches and tablets1.

Plus, for the gamer in your life, gift the Ultimate Mobile Gaming Bundle , which includes a Backbone controller, three months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and a $25 Xbox Gift Card. These epic deals are available to new and existing customers, for a limited time and only while supplies last.

Don’t wait, visit your local Verizon retail store or shop online .

1 5G phone: Up to $999.99 device payment purchase or full retail purchase w/ new smartphone line on One Unlimited for iPhone (all lines on account req’d on plan), 5G Start, 5G Do More, 5G Play More, or 5G Get More plan req’d; or w/ upgrade smartphone line on select 5G unlimited plans (excludes 5G Start plan). Less than $1000 trade-in/promo credit applied over 36 mos.; 0% APR. Trade-in conditions apply. Watch/Tablet: Up to $669.99 device payment purchase w/ new line on eligible plan req’d. Less up to $669.99 promo credit applied over 36 mos; 0% APR. Accessory discount w/ phones, watch or table purchase req’d; discount applied as a Virtual Prepaid Mastercard (sent w/ in 8 wks.) All promo credits for phone/watch/tablet offers end if eligibility req’s are no longer met. Offer valid through 12/14/2022.

