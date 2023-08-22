New Verizon Home Internet technology is built to power streaming and gaming, with added benefits like savings up to $449 with NFL Sunday Ticket on us

NEW YORK, Aug. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Just in time to stream your favorite pro football games this season, Verizon today announced its latest innovation for Verizon Home Internet, delivering exceptional home internet speeds and signal strength with new, industry-leading technology – along with promotions that can’t be beat.

In addition to the latest technology, eligible Verizon Home Internet customers can get this season of NFL Sunday Ticket from YouTube and YouTube TV1, on us. That’s up to $449 in savings, on us.

Verizon’s new Home Internet tech: Verizon is launching the new Verizon Internet Gateway – a game changer in the industry and more advanced technology than what our competitors offer.

The new Verizon Internet Gateway is our next generation modem and router all in one device. Once again, Verizon has leveraged all the latest wireless and in-home technologies like, wifi 6e, and tri-band, giving our customers better coverage, better upload speeds, exceptional Wi-Fi coverage throughout the home and the best signal strength yet. Plus, the new design features LED lights that show customers real-time signal strength so that they can make adjustments to ensure that they’re getting optimal coverage throughout the home. This new design also helps in the setup process to provide customers constant feedback that they weren’t getting before.

The Gateway rental will be included at no additional charge for new customers who sign up for 5G Home Internet. Customers can choose between professional and self-setup, and they will continue to have 30-day smart setup support included. Verizon Home Internet offers unlimited internet with no data caps, as well as parental controls.

Additionally, Verizon announced that the Verizon Receiver – which launched last year – is now available across the entire Verizon Home Internet footprint. The Verizon Receiver seamlessly switches between all of Verizon’s wireless network bands for exceptional in-home coverage.

Verizon Home Internet customers get added benefits: For a limited time, new Verizon Home Internet customers enrolling in select home internet plans – including Fios 1 Gig, Fios 2 Gig, 5G Home Plus and LTE Home Plus – are eligible to get this season of NFL Sunday Ticket from YouTube and YouTube TV, on us.

The exclusive “on us” offer amounts to up to $449 in savings and is only available for a limited time. New customers and current Verizon Home Internet customers upgrading to a Fios 1 Gig, Fios 2 Gig, 5G Home Plus or LTE Home Plus plan are eligible.

What Verizon executives are saying:

Heather McDavitt, Vice President of Product Management, Consumer Products: “Verizon is innovating on behalf of our customers by introducing new and sophisticated products that improve their home internet experience, along with exclusive promotions that offer the most value. We’re changing how our customers experience home internet by offering speeds, technology, design and services that are more powerful than anything previously available.”

Richard Dalton, Vice President and Head of Design: “The Verizon Internet Gateway is one of the first devices designed using our new industrial design standards for customer simplicity and use. The angular form factor drives brand distinction, while the precise details and sophisticated gray color palette allow it to blend seamlessly into customers’ homes. In addition to the look – and superior quality – it offers helpful and user-friendly new features like elegant glow-through indication lights that make it even easier for our customers to set-up and use.”

Who it’s for: The Verizon Gateway, Receiver and this season of NFL Sunday Ticket from YouTube and YouTube TV offer are available to eligible customers in the Verizon Home Internet footprint looking to get the most out of their home internet, and who want to catch all the NFL action on Sunday afternoons this season.

