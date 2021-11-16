Verizon introduces hands-free calling via Alexa at Home

“Alexa, answer the call.” Verizon’s New Number Share lets you use your mobile number for hands-free calls on Alexa-enabled devices at home

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Nov. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Starting today, Verizon customers can get Number Share – Home, a new feature that allows customers to make and receive hands-free audio calls through their supported Amazon Alexa-enabled devices, such as Echo, Echo Dot, and Echo Show. Verizon customers who sign up for Number Share – Home and purchase an Alexa-enabled device from Verizon will receive three months on us. Number Share – Home creates a powerful tool of convenience for Verizon customers to make calls via their smart speakers — another tailored option to ensure the tech they enjoy works for their lifestyle.

Number Share – Home reinvents what it means to have a home phone.

Convenience is a common thread for today’s diverse households. Single families, multi-generational families, empty nesters, individuals and even work-from-home professionals benefit by using Number Share – Home to complement their unique needs and make their lives easier:

Hands-free calling means you can make calls even when your phone is out of reach, turned off, or out of battery.

Call your contacts by name or dial numbers hands-free by saying “Alexa, call Daniel” or “Alexa, dial XXX-XXX-XXXX” to place a call.

When receiving calls, Alexa will tell you who is calling by saying, “Michael would like to talk to Emma.” To start your conversation, just say “Alexa, answer.”

Safety is paramount. Once your account is linked, say “Alexa, call 911” to place calls to emergency services 1 or ask Alexa to call an emergency contact.

or ask Alexa to call an emergency contact. Caller ID displays your phone number. Though placed from your Alexa-enabled device, your Verizon mobile number is shown on the receiving device.

You can stop incoming calls on your Alexa-enabled devices when you’re away from home by setting up Alexa Routines. Create Routines in the Alexa app to disable Verizon calls on your supported devices when you say, “Alexa, I’m leaving home,” or during specific times, such as 9 AM to 5 PM each weekday. You can also turn on or off Do Not Disturb mode in the Alexa app to control when you receive incoming calls on your Alexa-enabled devices.

Live calls can be moved from your Alexa-enabled device to your Verizon-distributed Android mobile phone at any time.

Activate Number Share – Home and get up to three months on us2

Verizon customers who sign up for Number Share – Home and purchase an Alexa-enabled device from Verizon.com will receive three months on us. Customers who sign up for Number Share – Home and use an existing Alexa-enabled device will receive one month on us. The monthly fee for Verizon Number Share – Home is $5 per phone line3.

Getting started should only take a few minutes. If you are a Verizon account owner or manager you can get Number Share – Home from the Alexa app by selecting “More,” “Settings,” “Communication,” and then following the on-screen instructions to link your mobile number. If you are not a Verizon account owner or manager, ask your Verizon account owner to add Number Share – Home to your line by visiting verizon.com or the My Verizon app, and then follow the same step in the Alexa app.

For more information, visit the Number Share – Home webpage .

1 Location Information may not be accurate. In case of an emergency, customers can make hands-free calls to emergency services, as long as Verizon Number Share – Home is enabled and the Alexa-enabled device is connected to the internet. You must provide a valid emergency address before making or receiving Verizon calls on Alexa-enabled devices, including emergency calls. You should always keep your location information updated in the Alexa app to better assist emergency services in identifying your position. In the event of a power or internet outage, or other connectivity issue, you should use your mobile, landline, or other telephone service.

2 Customers are eligible for one promo per account. The offer is only for qualifying customers who sign up for Number Share – Home and purchase an Alexa assistant device from 11/16/21* to 12/31/21. The offer is only available online at verizon.com. A $10 discount is applied within 1-2 billing cycles. After the trial period ends, you’ll be charged $5/mo. per enrolled line. You can cancel Number Share – Home in the My Verizon add-ons page.

3 Some Verizon features may not be available with Alexa. Verizon charges $5/month for Number Share – Home customers, after a 1-month free trial (subject to change). Please check applicable terms at http://verizon.com/numbersharehome before linking your account with Alexa.

