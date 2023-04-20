High-performance 5G technology with faster speeds, greater capacity and reliability available to customers in Columbus, Cozad, Grand Island, Hastings, Nickerson, North Platte, Spalding and Tilden

GRAND ISLAND, Neb., April 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Verizon’s award-winning 5G Ultra Wideband network is now available across Nebraska in new markets including Columbus, Cozad, Grand Island, Hastings, Nickerson, North Platte, Spalding and Tilden. Verizon’s first 5G Ultra Wideband cell sites in each of these communities are now live, meaning customers can take advantage of higher speeds, greater capacity and performance comparable to a wired broadband internet connection. In the coming months, Verizon engineers will continue to roll out 5G Ultra Wideband in these and additional markets in the state, and also complete deployment of service in Omaha, Nebraska.

With 5G Ultra Wideband service now available, residents and visitors in these communities will join the more than 200 million people (roughly 2 out of every 3 Americans) who are enjoying access to 5G Ultra Wideband service. This new service enables people to do things on their mobile device that previously required a wired internet connection, including downloading huge documents and streaming movies in HD audio and video, playing console quality games and conducting video chats, and video conferencing with clear sound and video.

“We’re thrilled Verizon is expanding its services in Nebraska, bringing enhanced connectivity to multiple cities across our great state,” said State Senator John Lowe. “Verizon continues to support our citizens and communities, and their 5G Ultra Wideband service will bring new benefits and possibilities to residents and visitors in Nebraska.”

“Verizon is committed to delivering the most reliable network experience and meeting our customer’s connectivity needs,” said Dean Brauer, Vice President of Engineering and Operations for Verizon. “This new service connects families, friends, homes and businesses in Nebraska with our best-in-class 5G ultra wideband technology.”

Network enhancements in Nebraska

These deployments use Verizon’s recently acquired C-band spectrum. Verizon engineers are using up to 100 MHz of C-band spectrum to deliver 5G service to customers. By the end of the year, customers throughout Nebraska will be able to take advantage of even more spectrum as it becomes available for 5G Ultra Wideband. That additional bandwidth will turbo charge the service, offering significantly higher speeds, much greater capacity to accommodate more customers and more robust services.

The addition of 5G service in Nebraska will result in exponential increases in data carried into and out of the cell sites serving the community, which requires upgraded fiber optic cable links. Verizon has increased the capacity on the fiber connections in many cell sites so they can carry 10 times the amount of data.

Get the most of our 5G Ultra Wideband

To experience the benefits of 5G Ultra Wideband, customers will need one of Verizon’s latest 5G phones with the latest software update. There’s never been a better time to upgrade or switch. Verizon is offering great deals on its best 5G smartphones in store, on the My Verizon App or online at verizon.com/deals , and for businesses at verizon.com/5gdevices .

Customers will also want to be on one of Verizon’s latest plans. To sign up for premium 5G Unlimited plans – 5G Get More, 5G Play More and 5G Do More – customers can visit a store, use the My Verizon app or go to verizon.com/plans/unlimited . Or if customers are looking for a great value and access to Verizon’s 5G Nationwide network, they can review Verizon’s 5G Start or the brand new Welcome Unlimited plan. Plans for business include the Business Unlimited Plus Data Device and the Business Unlimited Pro Data Device. Business customers can shop for plans at verizon.com/business/plans .

Additionally, through Verizon Frontline, the advanced network and technology developed over three decades of partnership with first responders to meet their unique and evolving needs, public safety agencies in Nebraska will also be able to experience the benefits of these network enhancements. To learn more about Verizon Frontline, visit verizon.com/frontline .

