Verizon makes donation to support disaster recovery efforts in Florida

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 5 mins ago

In the wake of Hurricane Ian, the company pledges $125,000 to Florida Disaster Fund

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Sept. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In light of the devastation left in the wake of Hurricane Ian, Verizon has committed $125,000 to the Florida Disaster Fund, Florida’s official private fund established to provide assistance to communities as they respond to and recover from times of emergency or disaster.

“Verizon is committed to providing support to our customers, neighbors, businesses and friends in Florida who are recovering from the catastrophic impact of Hurricane Ian,” said Manon Brouilette, CEO of Verizon Consumer Group. “The communities in which we live and work are the lifeblood of our business, and we will continue to assist Florida’s communities in their time of need.”

“On behalf of Volunteer Florida, we would like to thank Verizon for their significant financial contribution to the Florida Disaster Fund in response to the state-wide recovery efforts from Hurricane Ian,” said CEO of Volunteer Florida Josie Tamayo. “Their contribution to the Florida Disaster Fund will help provide essential services in rebuilding our affected communities.”

“The Verizon Frontline Crisis Response Team is on the ground to provide mission-critical communications support for first responders,” said Maggie Hallbach, senior vice president, Public Sector at Verizon. “We have seen the devastating effects of this storm, and we’ll be there for the long haul to ensure first responders have what they need in the response and recovery efforts.”

Text DISASTER to 20222 to make a donation to the Florida Disaster Fund activated by the Volunteer Florida Foundation.

Several nonprofit organizations have also launched text-to-donate campaigns. Verizon customers can make a $10 donation by texting the numbers listed below:

Text IAN to 90999 to make a donation to the American Red Cross.

Text RELIEF to 20222 to make a donation to the Orlando Health Foundation.

Supporting our customers

Verizon consumer (prepaid and postpaid) and small business customers in parts of Florida who are most affected by Hurricane Ian will receive unlimited calling, texting and data through October 4, 2022.

For more information on Verizon’s response to Hurricane Ian, please visit our website: https://www.verizon.com/about/news/verizon-responds-hurricane-ian.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is one of the world’s leading providers of technology and communications services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $133.6 billion in 2021. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

VERIZON’S ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at verizon.com/news. News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit www.verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/.

Media contact:

Andrew Testa
andrew.testa@verizonwireless.com
973.224.2081
@andrewtesta

