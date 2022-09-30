Verizon makes donation to support disaster recovery efforts in Florida

In the wake of Hurricane Ian, the company pledges $125,000 to Florida Disaster Fund

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Sept. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In light of the devastation left in the wake of Hurricane Ian, Verizon has committed $125,000 to the Florida Disaster Fund, Florida’s official private fund established to provide assistance to communities as they respond to and recover from times of emergency or disaster.

“Verizon is committed to providing support to our customers, neighbors, businesses and friends in Florida who are recovering from the catastrophic impact of Hurricane Ian,” said Manon Brouilette, CEO of Verizon Consumer Group. “The communities in which we live and work are the lifeblood of our business, and we will continue to assist Florida’s communities in their time of need.”

“On behalf of Volunteer Florida, we would like to thank Verizon for their significant financial contribution to the Florida Disaster Fund in response to the state-wide recovery efforts from Hurricane Ian,” said CEO of Volunteer Florida Josie Tamayo. “Their contribution to the Florida Disaster Fund will help provide essential services in rebuilding our affected communities.”

“The Verizon Frontline Crisis Response Team is on the ground to provide mission-critical communications support for first responders,” said Maggie Hallbach, senior vice president, Public Sector at Verizon. “We have seen the devastating effects of this storm, and we’ll be there for the long haul to ensure first responders have what they need in the response and recovery efforts.”

Text DISASTER to 20222 to make a donation to the Florida Disaster Fund activated by the Volunteer Florida Foundation.

Several nonprofit organizations have also launched text-to-donate campaigns. Verizon customers can make a $10 donation by texting the numbers listed below:

Text IAN to 90999 to make a donation to the American Red Cross.

Text RELIEF to 20222 to make a donation to the Orlando Health Foundation.

Supporting our customers

Verizon consumer (prepaid and postpaid) and small business customers in parts of Florida who are most affected by Hurricane Ian will receive unlimited calling, texting and data through October 4, 2022.

For more information on Verizon’s response to Hurricane Ian, please visit our website: https://www.verizon.com/about/news/verizon-responds-hurricane-ian.

