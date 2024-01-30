NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Tennessee Titans today announced Verizon will be the exclusive wireless telecommunications partner of the New Nissan Stadium. This eight-year agreement establishes Verizon as the stadium’s first cornerstone partner, the highest tier of partnership beneath naming rights.

Verizon will provide state-of-the-art technology and wireless solutions, keeping fans connected in the new building, which is scheduled to open in 2027. This announcement further solidifies and expands upon the current partnership held between the Titans and Verizon, which began in 2023.

As the “ Official 5G Network of the Tennessee Titans ,” Verizon will provide connectivity engineered to enhance the fan experience in the new Nissan Stadium – from helping with quick and reliable communications, to capturing and sharing all the action on the field.

“This new partnership is a natural extension of our already outstanding relationship with Verizon,” said Adam Nuse, Titans Chief Revenue Officer. “The New Nissan Stadium will serve as a premier events destination year-round, hosting the world’s largest entertainment events and our community’s most impactful civic events. With that in mind, cutting-edge technology and connectivity sit at the top of our priority list. Verizon is the perfect partner to embark on this journey with us as we look towards the future of fan experience.”

The partnership will feature dedicated areas in the new stadium for innovative brand experiences and displays. Verizon also will guide fans through a game day journey with a presence across multiple Titans channels including the Titans Mobile App. Fans can look forward to a transformative experience. Verizon customers also will receive special offers like early access and opportunities to enjoy VIP experiences.

“The Tennessee Titans have a clear vision for innovation and a strong understanding of the positive impact fast, reliable connectivity will have both for their fans and in-venue operations,” said Jonathan Nikols, Senior Vice President, Global Enterprise Americas, Verizon Business. “Connectivity is the backbone for an organization to future-proof its operations. From providing fans with new and exciting experiences to deploying 5G solutions such as Accelerated Access, crowdvision and cashierless retail, it all comes back to the power of the network—and we’re proud to be the Titans’ trusted advisor when it comes to enhancing their stadium experience.”

In-venue connectivity infrastructure and the innovative solutions built on top of it such as Accelerated Access, cashierless retail, and crowd analytics, are part of the broader Verizon and Verizon Business Connected Venue approach, which is rooted in its 5G investment in more than 75 large public venues in the United States, including some of the most iconic major sports and music venues. Verizon brings a mix of public and private network capabilities, a robust technology ecosystem, and 5G partnerships that enable leagues, teams, and stadium operators to create and deliver a first-class fan experience and achieve desired venue operations outcomes.

In addition to establishing this new partnership, Verizon is joining Titans ONE Community to donate a combined $35,000 to Nashville Metro Parks and Recreation. These funds will be used to build and outfit technology labs at two key Metro Nashville community centers.

The New Nissan Stadium will be built on the east side of the current stadium campus, along Nashville’s east bank of the Cumberland River. Features of the building include: a circular translucent roof; exterior porches with panoramic views of Nashville; improved sightlines for all spectators through a range of diverse seating experiences; and a 12,000 square foot community space available for use year-round. A waitlist for those interested in purchasing PSLs or suites in the new stadium is now open at NewNissanStadium.com.

The Tennessee Titans and Elevate partnered to secure the dynamic new Cornerstone Partnership with Verizon. Elevate was selected by the Titans to drive marque partnerships for The New Nissan Stadium.

