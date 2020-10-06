Verizon named official 5G and wireless partner of Prudential Center

Verizon to Equip New Jersey Devils, Prudential Center and Adjacent GRAMMY Museum Experience™ Prudential Center

and Dignitas Gaming and Production Studios with 5G Technology

Prudential Center Becomes First Indoor Arena with 5G Speeds in State of New Jersey

BASKING RIDGE, N.J. and NEWARK N.J., Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Verizon is bringing the power of 5G to the New Jersey Devils and Prudential Center through a multi-year partnership, making Verizon the Exclusive 5G and Wireless Partner of each. Via the agreement, Verizon will bring 5G innovation to Prudential Center and GRAMMY Museum Experience™ Prudential Center; this makes the home arena of the Devils the first indoor arena equipped with 5G technology in the State of New Jersey.

Verizon will additionally create a 5G Gaming Center experience within Dignitas’ East Coast Studio adjacent to Prudential Center, providing a high bandwidth meeting place and training ground for Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment’s competitive esports organization.

Verizon will work with arena operators to install Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband, providing Devils fans and live event attendees access to this cutting-edge technology during the 175 live events that traditionally play and perform at Prudential Center annually. This opens the opportunity for next generation fan experiences utilizing the high bandwidth and low latency of 5G Ultra Wideband.

“We’re proud to partner with an industry leader like Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment’s New Jersey Devils and Prudential Center to innovate new fan experiences harnessing the power of 5G Ultra Wideband,” said John Nitti, Chief Media Officer, Verizon. “Together, we’re looking forward to shaping the future of live sporting events and entertainment while also giving our Verizon Up members access to exclusive on-site benefits.”

“Our partnership with Verizon marks another landmark day in Prudential Center’s commitment and tradition of providing the most advanced technology and comprehensive guest experience to sports fans and live event goers in New Jersey,” said Donna Daniels, Prudential Center General Manager. “This new partnership with Verizon and the installation of 5G technology, combined with our record-leading scoreboard, the largest in-arena scoreboard in North America, are assets that will continue to provide fans with a superior live event experience. We look forward to the day when this new innovation can be amplify the event-day experience for our fans and guests.”

Rewards program Verizon Up, will offer members exclusive access at Prudential Center and New Jersey Devil events, including VIP entrance access, complimentary food and beverage, merchandise credit, and exclusive on-ice photo opportunities.

This news comes on the heels of the Sept. 28, 2020 announcement between Verizon and the National Hockey League (NHL®) to bring the power of 5G to center ice with an exclusive, multi-year deal that will make Verizon the League’s Official 5G Partner, Official Wireless Services Partner and Official Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) Partner in the U.S. Verizon is also an Official Technology Partner for the League.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is celebrating its 20th year as one of the world’s leading providers of technology, communications, information and entertainment products and services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $131.9 billion in 2019. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

Prudential Center is the world-class sports and entertainment venue located in downtown Newark, New Jersey. Opened in October 2007, the state-of-the-art arena is the home of the National Hockey League’s (NHL) three-time Stanley Cup Champion New Jersey Devils, Seton Hall University’s NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball program, and more than 175 concerts, family shows and special events each year. The arena is also home to the GRAMMY Museum Experience Prudential Center, which opened its doors to the public on October 2017. The 8,200-square-foot experience marks the first GRAMMY Museum outpost on the East Coast, and features a dynamic combination of educational programming and interactive permanent and traveling exhibits, including a spotlight on legendary GRAMMY winners from New Jersey. Ranked in the Top 8 nationally by Pollstar, Billboard and Venues Today, Prudential Center is recognized as one of the premier venues in the United States, and over 2 million guests annually. For more information about Prudential Center, visit PruCenter.com and follow the arena on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @PruCenter. Prudential Center is a Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment property.

