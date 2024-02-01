Verizon partners with 90s Pop Tour to bring a unique nostalgic musical experience to customers

NEW YORK, Feb. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Verizon announced a new partnership with 90s Pop Tour , an original concept that has sold 3.5 million tickets to date, created by BOBO Producciones. The tour brings together 50 of the most representative Latin pop hits of the 90s performed by iconic Latin pop bands and artists such as: Magneto, JNS, Sentidos Opuestos, Kabah, Moenia, Lynda, Caló, MDO, The Sacados and GB5. As the presenting sponsor of the official US tour, this exclusive partnership will give Verizon customers the chance to meet some of their favorite Latino pop artists, access to tickets and behind the scenes experiences, and more.

The tour kicks off on February 2 at the Arizona Federal Theater in Phoenix, followed by a special edition 90s Pop Tour All Stars concert on February 3 in Los Angeles at the Kia Forum with special guests: Fey, Laura León, Angelica Vale, El Círculo and Caballo Dorado. Additional tour stops include: Oakland, Atlanta, New York, Hidalgo, Houston, Dallas, Chicago and El Paso. Click here for the full schedule.

90s fans: Don’t miss the chance to meet your favorite Latino pop stars at your local Verizon store.

New and existing Verizon customers in the ten cities hosting concerts will have the opportunity to meet 90s Pop Tour artists at their local Verizon store.

City Date Talent Store Time Phoenix 2/2 Melissa (JNS)/Claudio (Caló) 10120 W McDowell Rd., Avondale, AZ, 85392 3:30pm Los Angeles 2/3 Alan (Magneto)/Lynda 3419 W Century Blvd, Inglewood, CA 90303 3:30pm Oakland 2/4 Mauri (Magneto)/ Maya (Caló) 1933 Davis St, Suites 113a & 113b, San Leandro, CA 94577 3:30pm Atlanta 2/8 Daniela (Kabah)/Chacho Gaytan (Sentidos Opuestos) 679 Dawsonville Hwy, Gainesville, GA 30501 3:30pm New York 2/10 Angie (JNS)/ Sergio (Kabah) 31-25 Steinway St, Astoria, NY 11103 3:30pm Houston 2/15 Tono (Magneto)/Regina (JNS) 2109 Highway 6, Sugar Land, TX 77478 3:30pm Hidalgo 2/16 Fede/Apio (Kabah) 1308 E Expwy 83, Ste 100, McAllen, TX 78503 3:30pm Dallas 2/18 Maria (Caló)/Hugo (Magneto) 7835 N Macarthur Blvd, Irving, TX 75063 3:30pm Chicago 3/1 Alan (Magneto)/Lynda 7160 Cermak Rd., Space M, Berwyn, IL 60402 3:30pm El Paso 3/2 Pablo (MDO)/ Alex (Mercurio) 8889 Gateway Blvd W, El Paso, TX, 79925 3:30pm

Note: Schedule subject to change, all appearances are based on local market time zone.

Attendees will have a chance to win tickets to one of the upcoming 90s Pop Tour shows in the US when they visit their local store during the 90s pop stars appearances, while supplies last. Follow @90sPopTour social handles to get real-time updates on the upcoming in-store appearances.

“We’re thrilled to be the presenting sponsor of the 90s Pop Tour’s 2024 US tour, bringing the best of the decade’s hits to cities across the country. Verizon is committed to keeping people connected – with their families, friends, and the things they love. This celebration of music and culture is perfectly aligned with the type of connections we will continue to foster in the Latino community, and beyond,” said Christina González, Senior Director of Segment Marketing at Verizon.

“We are very proud of the partnership we are creating with Verizon to bring Latino fans and all their customers exclusive benefits and experiences through music,” said Jack Borovoy, CEO at BOBO.

Verizon has our best deals to keep 90s fans connected to their loved ones, with calls to Mexico included at no additional cost

Music loving fans and their families save with Verizon. For a limited time, customers who bring their phones can get three lines for the price of two on Unlimited Welcome – that’s less than $29 per line monthly with Auto Pay, plus taxes and fees, which translates to savings of $35 a month for customers that switch and bring three phones. Plus, calls to Mexico are included on all Unlimited plans at no additional cost (promotion available only at participating markets).¹ Visit your local Verizon store to learn more.

And it gets even better, customers who refer friends and family members, and they switch to Verizon, get $180 for each one. And their friends and family get $180, too. Visit https://www.verizon.com/referafriend/ and switch. ²

1.BYOD: $180 promo credit per phone applied over 36 mos. for new customers activating 3 new smartphone lines with your own 4G/5G smartphone on Unlimited Welcome plan req’d. Local Offer: $720 local promo credit applied over 36 mos. for new customers activating 3 new smartphone lines on Unlimited Welcome plan req’d. Promo credits end if eligibility requirements are no longer met. Offer may not be combined with other offers; available in select markets. $85/mo: $40/line for 3 lines, less $5/line BYOD discount, less $20/mo local promo credit; $55/line for 2 lines, less $5/line BYOD discount, less $15/mo local promo credit. Max 3 lines. Auto Pay & paper-free billing req’d. Unlimited 5G / 4G LTE: For Unlimited Welcome plan, in times of congestion, your data may be temporarily slower than other traffic. Domestic data roaming at 2G speeds. Retail and Indirect locations in eligible markets only: Los Angeles, CA, New York, NY, Dallas, TX, Chicago, IL, Houston, TX, Philadelphia, PA, Washington DC, Miami, FL, Atlanta, GA, San Francisco, CA, Detroit, MI, San Diego, CA, Seattle, WA, St. Louis, MO, San Antonio, TX, Las Vegas, NV, Orlando, FL, Austin, TX, Sacramento, CA, San Jose, CA, Kansas City, MO, Jacksonville, FL, Indianapolis, IN, Salt Lake City, UT, West Palm Beach, FL, Milwaukee, WI, Oklahoma City, OK, Memphis, TN, Louisville, KY, New Orleans, LA and Phoenix, AZ.

2. Referral Program: Available online only. Must be 18 years or older to participate. Port-in of one line on Unlimited Welcome, postpaid Unlimited Plus or Unlimited Ultimate plan req’d. $180 referral credit applied to referee/referrer account over 12 months; credit ends if eligibility requirements are no longer met. Referrer(s) must be on an eligible Verizon mobile plan and remain in good standing for 12 months to receive referral reward. Referee(s) must not have been a Verizon customer w/in the last 90 days. Max. 10 referral rewards per account. Add’l terms and exclusions apply.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is one of the world’s leading providers of technology and communications services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $134.0 billion in 2023. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

VERIZON’S ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at verizon.com/news. News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit www.verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/.

Media contact:

Ana Rosella Ibarra

[email protected]