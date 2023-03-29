Talk/Text/Data usage incurred from March 26 – April 26 for postpaid customers will be waived for those most impacted by the storms

What you need to know:

Verizon is waiving call/text/data usage incurred for postpaid consumer and small business customers in parts of Mississippi most affected by the recent tornado outbreaks

Customers whose bill cycle has already closed will have overages automatically credited back

JACKSON, Miss., March 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Following multiple days of severe weather and damaging tornadoes, Verizon is waiving postpaid call/text/data usage incurred from March 26 to April 26 for residents of Mississippi most impacted by the severe weather. This will bring relief to the thousands of consumer and small business customers* who rely on their mobile devices now more than ever.

This includes all postpaid consumer and small business customers in the following Mississippi zip codes:

38721

38754

38765

38821

38825 38844

38848

38870

38912

38917 38923

38943

38947

38954

39038 39054

39061

39097

39115

39159 39166

39176

39730

39746

39756

“Our hearts are heavy as we witness the destruction and its impact on our neighbors,” said Ryan Tucker, Vice President of Consumer Sales for Verizon. “Right now is a time for focusing on what matters most – family and rebuilding – and we hope that our offer provides some comfort and relief knowing connectivity is one less thing to worry about.”

Customers do not have to take any action to take advantage of the offer and any whose bill cycle has already closed will have overages automatically credited back.

Text to Give

Verizon customers can help provide relief to those impacted by the recent tornadoes. Text TORNADO to 90999 to make a one-time $10 donation to the American Red Cross Disaster Relief Fund . They are on the ground now, responding to multiple areas to ensure everyone has a safe place to stay, food, relief supplies and emotional support. 100% of the donations will help the people and the ongoing relief efforts.

*Verizon small business customers include customers with 50 lines or less.

