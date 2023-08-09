Talk/Text/Data usage incurred from August 10 – 23 will be waived

for Verizon customers on Maui

What you need to know:

Verizon is waiving call/text/data usage incurred for prepaid and postpaid consumer and small business customers in Maui following the recent wildfires

Customers whose bill cycle has already closed will have overages automatically credited back

HONOLULU, Aug. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In response to the devastating wildfires raging across the island of Maui, Verizon is waiving prepaid and postpaid call/text/data usage incurred from August 10 to 23, 2023, for Maui residents. This will bring relief to the thousands of consumer and small business customers* who rely on their mobile devices now more than ever.

This includes all prepaid and postpaid consumer and small business customers with Maui billing addresses.

“As residents in Maui deal with the ongoing effects of these devastating wildfires, know that we, at Verizon, are in your corner, fully committed to supporting your recovery,” said Steven Keller, Market President – Pacific at Verizon. “We hope that our offer brings a bit of relief, helping you focus on what’s most important – staying connected to your loved ones.”

Customers do not have to take any action to take advantage of the offer and any whose bill cycle has already closed will have overages automatically credited back.

*Verizon small business customers include customers with 50 lines or less.

