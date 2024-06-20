#SorteoALaFinal will take four lucky winners and their plus ones to Miami for a “VIP experience” of soccer’s top men’s tournament final contested among national teams from South and North America

NEW YORK, June 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Starting today through June 27, Verizon is inviting all soccer fans to participate in #SorteoALaFinal sweepstakes on the brand’s @TuVerizon Instagram for a chance to win a round-trip to Miami and attend the final match of the most anticipated international soccer tournament taking place in the US this summer.

There are four Grand Prizes, each consisting of: round-trip air transportation for one confirmed winner and one travel companion to Miami, FL, three nights hotel accommodations, two tickets to attend the tournament’s final match on July 14, 2024 at the Hard Rock Stadium, and a $1,000 gift card. Additionally, each lucky winner and their companion will get a chance to tour the Univision Studios in Miami, FL on July 13th and meet and greet talent from TUDN, Univision’s sports programming division.

There’s no purchase necessary to enter or win. #SorteoALaFinal is open to only U.S. residents who are at least 18 years old at the time of entry. To participate, just follow these easy steps:

Follow @TuVerizon on Instagram Like the “Sorteo A La Final” @TuVerizon post Drop in your country’s flag emoji in the comment section to gain one sweepstakes’ entry

To receive a bonus entry, tag a friend in a separate comment. Limit five bonus entries per person/Instagram account, for a total of six entries.

You must have a non-private Instagram account to enter and have your account privacy setting set to “Off/”Public”. An Instagram account can be opened for free by downloading the Instagram application from the Apple store or Google Play.

A random drawing will be conducted after the sweepstakes period, to randomly select the winners. Visit https://sorteoalafinal.com/ to access the sweepstakes rules and regulations and details on how to participate.

Watch your favorite soccer teams with ViX Premium on us for 12 months

Starting today, new Verizon myPlan and Home Internet customers can get access to 12 months of ViX Premium, on us – amounting to over $80 in savings. With this offer, customers will get access to over 17,000 hours of premium original series, movies and live sports – featuring an unmatched soccer portfolio that includes Liga MX, Liga MX Femenil, UEFA Champions League, and CONMEBOL Copa América 2024, in addition to the full library of Spanish-language content available on ViX, including news, novelas, comedies, dramas and more. Visit www.verizon.com/plusplay/pdp/vixplus to learn more.

