Verizon Partners with Hoy Health to Provide Discounts on Health Services

Verizon has partnered with Hoy Health, a bilingual digital health platform, to offer Verizon customers exclusive discounts on telehealth services with no monthly subscription or insurance required.

As a result of the partnership, Verizon customers can save 35% on medical virtual consultations with bilingual doctors available in English and Spanish, including one month of select prescription medication (HoyDOC), and the ability to cover discounted meds for family members in select LATAM countries (HoyRX). Plus, 10% off discounted chronic management kits (HoyLIFEKITS).

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Verizon has partnered with Hoy Health, the digital health platform that provides bilingual healthcare support in English and Spanish, to offer Verizon Wireless postpaid customers discounts at a time when healthcare has never been a higher priority. Starting today, new and existing Verizon Wireless customers in the U.S. and their families can save on telehealth services through Hoy Health, including virtual visits, prescription services, and more.

“Over the last year, access to healthcare has become a higher priority than perhaps it’s ever been before. It has been challenging for everyone, but some groups have been hit especially hard,” said Arturo Picicci, Executive Director of Consumer Marketing at Verizon. “Our partnership with Hoy Health will help ensure customers have access to the healthcare tools they need.”

“We are extremely proud to partner with Verizon,” said Mario Anglada, CEO, Hoy Health. “Our mission has always been to provide access to quality and affordable primary care to all communities. This partnership with a leading company such as Verizon will allow us to further expand our reach and fulfill our mission.”

Customers who sign-up for Hoy Health through Verizon get access to:

HoyDOC: a 35% discount on telehealth consultations, which includes one month of a prescribed medication on select prescriptions (original price $79, Verizon customers pay $49)¹.

a 35% discount on telehealth consultations, which includes one month of a prescribed medication on select prescriptions (original price $79, Verizon customers pay $49)¹. HoyRX: access to an additional 10% discount on select medications for family in the U.S. and select countries in Latin America.

access to an additional 10% discount on select medications for family in the U.S. and select countries in Latin America. HoyLIFEKITS: an additional 10% off discounted chronic all-in-one management kits that offer medical devices, testing supplies, medications and monitoring software.

an additional 10% off discounted chronic all-in-one management kits that offer medical devices, testing supplies, medications and monitoring software. HoySAVE: a free prescription discount card, which provides up to an 80% discount for select branded and generic medications.

Here’s how to access the offer:

New and existing Verizon Wireless postpaid customers must visit www.verizon.com/hoyhealth to get started.

to get started. Once on the website, new customers can click “Join Verizon”, existing customers should click “Enroll Now” to be prompted to log-in and directed to Hoy Health / Verizon co-branded site.

Once on the co-branded site, customers can complete their registration to Hoy Health by selecting the specific product they intend to use.

Once the Verizon account owner completes registration with Hoy Health, they will have the option to share their discount with nine other family members via a link that will be shown on the completion page.

Visit www.verizon.com/hoyhealth for more information and to sign up today.

¹ 35% discount on HoyDOC and 10% discount on HoyRX and HoyLIFEKIT from pricing on hoyhealth.com available to current Verizon Wireless customers who maintain their Verizon Wireless account while the program is active. Must complete program registration on Hoy Health’s website; one Hoy Health registration per account. Discounted services and products provided by and are the sole responsibility of Hoy Health. Discount programs may change or end at any time. Data charges may apply.

