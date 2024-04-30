Starting May 7, visit participating stores across the country to get the exclusive mercado bag designed by Hija de tu Madre as a gift with purchase

NEW YORK, April 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — May is the month of Mom at Verizon. We have offers that allow you to save big by gifting mom the latest tech, entertainment and accessories to stay connected year-round. And beginning May 7, you can also score a limited-edition Mother’s Day mercado bag designed by Hija de tu Madre founder Patty Delgado when you stop by select Verizon retail stores to pick up Mom’s gift¹. Find the full list of participating stores here .

“Verizon is thrilled to partner with Latina-owned small business, Hija de Tu Madre in honor of Mother’s Day. Just as mothers play a vital role in the well-being of their family, small businesses are essential to the prosperity of a vibrant community,” said Robyn Parks, VP Local and Segment Marketing at Verizon. “As a mom, I know technology plays an important role in staying connected. Verizon is making it easier than ever to give the gift of connection with our Mother’s Day deals.”

“My mom is one of my greatest design inspirations and this collaboration between Hija De Tu Madre and Verizon celebrates the strength, beauty and inspiration that our mothers give. I’m excited to share our bag with mamis all over the country,” said Patty Delgado, CEO and Designer of Hija De Tu Madre.

Hija De Tu Madre is a Los Angeles-based Latina owned small business that designs apparel and accessories for the girl who takes her culture everywhere. Their mission is to show what real Latinx representation looks like.

To help you find the perfect gift for mom, our Mother’s Day gift guide has deals that mom will love, from the latest tech and accessories to her favorite entertainment and streaming services. To learn more details on Mother’s Day deals click here . To shop for mom, visit verizon.com/ofertas or your nearest Verizon store.

Additionally, if you’d like to learn more about the most recent Verizon Business Latino Small Business Survey, launched on April 23, you can review the findings here .

1 Gift with any purchase only at participating stores, for a limited time only while supplies last.

