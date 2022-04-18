Verizon raises its minimum wage to $20 an hour

For customer service, retail and inside sales positions

Offers sign-on bonuses for retail positions in select markets

NEW YORK, April 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In recognition of the hard work and dedication of its V Teamers, Verizon is raising the minimum wage for new employees to $20 an hour for Customer Service and $20 an hour (when base salary plus target commission are combined) for its Retail and Inside Sales employees. Existing employees on any of these teams who currently receive less than $20 an hour will be raised to this new rate automatically. And it’s adding premium pay differentials for assistant managers who work on holidays, Sundays and for those who are bilingual.

“Our V Teamers give their best day in and day out to support our customers with all of their needs, which is why we want to make sure we support them as well,” said Krista Bourne, Chief Operating Officer for Verizon Consumer Group. “These changes are the direct result of employee feedback and will help us remain an attractive employer in this competitive environment.”

In addition to the increase in starting wage, in many markets around the country, Verizon is also offering a sign-on bonus for retail specialist and assistant manager positions.

“I’m confident these changes will help us attract and retain the very best talent, and allow us to continue to improve our customer experience,” said Bourne.

The increase in starting wage comes on the heels of an announcement earlier this month of additional enhancements in compensation and incentives for its retail team members. The goal is to ensure alignment to business goals while promoting great customer experiences.

Think you have what it takes? Verizon is specifically looking for people who:

are early adopters of new technology

are excited about 5G and its potential

are gamers and know why low lag takes you to the next level

are interested in sharing their tech knowledge with others

are team-players who enjoy sharing goals and celebrating successes

are focused on taking care of each and every customer

are committed to driving meaningful change—in their careers, in their community and in the world at large

are motivated by the opportunity to continuously grow, learn and realize new ambitions

are looking to be part of the network of people who move the world forward

Verizon is consistently ranked as one of the best places to work, was named to the Forbes World’s Best Employers and Forbes Best Employer for Women in 2021, ranked #18 on 2022 LinkedIn’s Top U.S. Companies, and scored 100% on the 2022 Disability Equality Index as well as the Human Rights Campaign’s Corporate Equality Index. Verizon employees also have access to tuition assistance, world-class training, extensive wellness resources and family planning support such as paid parental leave, backup child and elder care.

You can learn more about positions available at verizon.com/careers.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is one of the world’s leading providers of technology and communications services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $133.6 billion in 2021. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

VERIZON’S ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at verizon.com/news. News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit www.verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/.

Media contact:

Steve Van Dinter

steven.vandinter@verizon.com