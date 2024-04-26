NEW YORK, April 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has recognized Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) as a recipient of the 2024 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence Award in the Energy Management category. This marks the 12th consecutive year that Verizon has been recognized by ENERGY STAR® for its ongoing leadership in protecting the environment through its numerous energy efficient milestones and achievements.

Verizon has achieved 677 ENERGY STAR certifications for its properties since 2001 and will continue to pursue ENERGY STAR certifications for 100% of its eligible facilities. Verizon is actively reducing energy use across its networks, data centers and building portfolio. By migrating copper-based services to fiber technologies, implementing energy-saving practices such as free cooling to our data centers, and upgrading to LED lights in our administrative buildings, Verizon is focused on maximizing energy efficiency.

“Verizon takes responsibility for its role in a shared future and remains committed to leveraging its resources, technology and people to bring economic, environmental and social advancement,” said James Gowen, Senior Vice President, Global Supply Chain & Sourcing, and Chief Sustainability Officer at Verizon. “As one of the largest corporate green bond issuers in the U.S., Verizon is working to reduce its carbon emissions and environmental impacts, and make our networks and communities more climate resilient. We’re proud to be recognized among other committed organizations actively working towards energy efficient solutions that will preserve a healthy planet for future generations and allow our customers to be a part of that solution.”

As recently announced, Verizon joined RE100, a global initiative bringing together the world’s most influential businesses committed to 100% renewable electricity. Aiming to source renewable energy equivalent to 100% of its annual electricity usage by 2030, with an interim target of 50% by 2025, the move to join RE100 aligned with the company’s long-standing commitment to drive environmental and social progress as part of its responsible business plan, Citizen Verizon . As part of our renewable energy purchase program, Verizon has entered into 27 REPAs for a total of approximately 3.6 gigawatts (GW) of anticipated renewable energy generating capacity.

Each year, the ENERGY STAR® Awards honor a group of businesses and organizations that have made outstanding contributions to protecting the environment through superior energy efficiency achievements. Winners include businesses, organizations, and innovators that drive the adoption of energy-efficient products, services, and strategies crucial for reducing emissions and creating a healthy environment. Verizon was honored for its long-term commitment to energy efficiency and accomplishments in Washington, D.C., on April 25, 2024.

For more information on the 2024 ENERGY STAR® Award winners, visit: energystar.gov/awardwinners .

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed in 2000 and is one of the world’s leading providers of technology and communications services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $134.0 billion in 2023. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, and security.

VERIZON’S ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at verizon.com/news. News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit www.verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/.

Media contact:

Andrew Eble

[email protected]

201.572.0975