What you need to know:

Fiber and microwave backhaul solutions deployed in West Maui are providing the level of service customers enjoyed before the fires

Verizon extends unlimited call/text/data offer for Maui customers through September 7

Verizon makes a $25,000 to the American Red Cross for direct aid to Maui

Community connection center set up outside Verizon store in Lahaina, providing free wifi, use of Internet connected laptops, phones and device charging

HONOLULU, Aug. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Verizon continues to support West Maui and surrounding areas in response to the devastating wildfires. Here are the latest updates:

Network restoration:

Verizon has transitioned its voice and data backhaul from temporary high-latency satellite services to faster, low-latency fiber and microwave backhaul transport. This functionally returns service levels to what they were pre-wildfires. Verizon’s temporary satellite assets will remain on the island for use if needed while local fiber providers continue their restoration work.

Customer relief:

Verizon has extended its unlimited calling, texting and data offer for prepaid and postpaid customers who live on Maui from August 10 – September 7, 2023. This will bring relief to the thousands of consumer and small business customers* who rely on their mobile devices now more than ever.

This includes all prepaid and postpaid consumer and small business customers with Maui billing addresses.

Community support:

Verizon is also giving $25,000 to the American Red Cross LA Region, an official “sister organization” of the Hawai`i Red Cross (HRC), to help provide direct aid to Maui. Alongside the Hawai`i Emergency Management Agency and the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the American Red Cross is helping transition displaced residents from shelters to hotels.

To help Lahaina residents connect with the people and information that matters most, Verizon and its authorized retail agent, Victra, have set up a community connection center in the parking lot of the Verizon retail store in the Gateway Shopping Plaza located at 305 Keawe Street in Lahaina. Residents are welcome to come to the community connection center for free wifi access and use of Internet connected laptops, phones, and a device charging station. Verizon’s community connection center and the County of Maui-facilitated supply distribution site at the Gateway Shopping Plaza are open Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm (visit https://www.mauinuistrong.info/resource-categories/food for current hours of operation).

*Verizon small business customers include customers with 50 lines or less.

