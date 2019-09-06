Verizon Response: $100,000 grant to United Way of Miami-Dade for Bahamas relief

What’s the news?

The Verizon Foundation today announced a $100,000 grant to the United Way of Miami-Dade, to support their immediate relief efforts for those impacted by Hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas.

All Verizon customers will receive unlimited texts and calling originating from the U.S. to the Bahamas, from September 2 through September 9, 2019 (applicable taxes and surcharges will apply)

Verizon customers can help the American Red Cross or World Central Kitchen in their disaster relief efforts by texting the word DORIAN to 90999 for American Red Cross, or FOOD to 80100 for World Central Kitchen, and $10 will be added to their Verizon Wireless bill upon confirmation of the billing zip code.

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Sept. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Verizon Foundation today announced a $100,000 grant to the United Way of Miami-Dade to support the immediate relief efforts for those impacted by Hurricane Dorian’s devastation in the Bahamas.

“Our thoughts are with all of those in the Bahamas affected by this catastrophic storm, as well as with all of those stateside worried about friends and loved ones there,” said John Granby, Verizon Consumer Group South Area President. “The Bahamian community in South Florida is strong, and we commend the elected officials, community leaders, non-profit organizations and others who are rallying to support them.”

“Thank you Verizon Foundation for your leadership and support,” Maria C. Alonso, president and CEO, United Way of Miami-Dade, said. “Your generosity will help address the needs of our neighbors in the Bahamas, while inspiring other corporate partners to participate in our collective efforts through Operation Helping Hands.”

“Verizon’s contribution plays a pivotal role in our efforts to provide life-saving assistance to our island neighbors,” said Miami Mayor Francis Suarez. “Actions like these highlight the collective resolve of our various community partners to use their resources when and where it matters most and to extend a helping hand to our Bahamian brothers and sisters.”

Following Dorian’s battering of the Bahamas, Verizon customers will receive unlimited calling and texting from the U.S. to the Bahamas through September 9, 2019 (applicable taxes and surcharges will apply). Our Verizon roaming partner in the Bahamas is working quickly to restore services impacted by the storm and we will stay in contact with them as their work continues.

Verizon customers can help the American Red Cross or World Central Kitchen in their disaster relief efforts by texting the word DORIAN to 90999 for American Red Cross, or FOOD to 80100 for World Central Kitchen, and $10 will be added to their Verizon Wireless bill upon confirmation of the billing zip code. Customers looking to support the Florida Disaster Relief Fund can text DISASTER or DISASTER25 to 20222 and $10 or $25 respectively will be added to their Verizon Wireless bill.

