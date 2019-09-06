Breaking News
Home / Top News / Verizon Response: $100,000 grant to United Way of Miami-Dade for Bahamas relief

Verizon Response: $100,000 grant to United Way of Miami-Dade for Bahamas relief

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 9 mins ago

What’s the news?

  • The Verizon Foundation today announced a $100,000 grant to the United Way of Miami-Dade, to support their immediate relief efforts for those impacted by Hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas.
  • All Verizon customers will receive unlimited texts and calling originating from the U.S. to  the Bahamas, from September 2 through September 9, 2019 (applicable taxes and surcharges will apply)
  • Verizon customers can help the American Red Cross or World Central Kitchen in their disaster relief efforts by texting the word DORIAN to 90999 for American Red Cross, or FOOD to 80100 for World Central Kitchen, and $10 will be added to their Verizon Wireless bill upon confirmation of the billing zip code.

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Sept. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Verizon Foundation today announced a $100,000 grant to the United Way of Miami-Dade to support the immediate relief efforts for those impacted by Hurricane Dorian’s devastation in the Bahamas.

“Our thoughts are with all of those in the Bahamas affected by this catastrophic storm, as well as with all of those stateside worried about friends and loved ones there,” said John Granby, Verizon Consumer Group South Area President. “The Bahamian community in South Florida is strong, and we commend the elected officials, community leaders, non-profit organizations and others who are rallying to support them.”

“Thank you Verizon Foundation for your leadership and support,” Maria C. Alonso, president and CEO, United Way of Miami-Dade, said. “Your generosity will help address the needs of our neighbors in the Bahamas, while inspiring other corporate partners to participate in our collective efforts through Operation Helping Hands.”

“Verizon’s contribution plays a pivotal role in our efforts to provide life-saving assistance to our island neighbors,” said Miami Mayor Francis Suarez. “Actions like these highlight the collective resolve of our various community partners to use their resources when and where it matters most and to extend a helping hand to our Bahamian brothers and sisters.”

Following Dorian’s battering of the Bahamas, Verizon customers will receive unlimited calling and texting from the U.S. to the Bahamas through September 9, 2019 (applicable taxes and surcharges will apply).  Our Verizon roaming partner in the Bahamas is working quickly to restore services impacted by the storm and we will stay in contact with them as their work continues.

Verizon customers can help the American Red Cross or World Central Kitchen in their disaster relief efforts by texting the word DORIAN to 90999 for American Red Cross, or FOOD to 80100 for World Central Kitchen, and $10 will be added to their Verizon Wireless bill upon confirmation of the billing zip code. Customers looking to support the Florida Disaster Relief Fund can text DISASTER or DISASTER25 to 20222 and $10 or $25 respectively will be added to their Verizon Wireless bill.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ), headquartered in New York City, generated revenues of $130.9 billion in 2018. The company operates America’s most reliable wireless network and the nation’s premier all-fiber network, and delivers integrated solutions to businesses worldwide. With brands like Yahoo, TechCrunch and HuffPost, the company’s media group helps consumers stay informed and entertained, communicate and transact, while creating new ways for advertisers and partners to connect. Verizon’s corporate responsibility prioritizes the environmental, social and governance issues most relevant to its business and impact to society.

VERIZON’S ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at www.verizon.com/about/news/. News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit www.verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/.

Media contact:
Kate Jay
678.245.9532
[email protected]
Twitter: @KateHarrisJay

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.