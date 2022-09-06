Breaking News
Verizon Response: Company takes extraordinary measures to save power in California

Verizon will help ease strain on CA energy grid by taking its network switches off commercial power, raising temperature in stores, and reducing HVAC usage

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Verizon is taking extraordinary steps to help prevent rolling blackouts in California as temperatures rise to extreme levels this week. The following actions will provide meaningful relief to reduce the impact on the state’s power resources, while minimizing the risk to our customers and employees.

In a rare move, during today’s Flex Alert from 4:00 – 9:00 p.m. PT, Verizon will take six of its California mobile switching centers (switches) off commercial power and run those facilities on permanent backup generators, which are typically used only in case of network emergencies. Verizon engineers will be on site at each of the CA switch locations during the Flex Alert period to closely monitor and react as necessary in order to keep the network safe and reliable for customers and first responders.

Throughout the year, Verizon Wireless prepares comprehensive disaster recovery plans to test emergency generators and back-up batteries to keep the network online in the event of a power outage. By proactively running the switches on backup power during the Flex Alert period today, Verizon hopes to free up power resources so residents and businesses can stay connected to essential services.

In addition, through September 12, Verizon will be raising the temperature in all of its California retail stores statewide, reducing the total HVAC usage by one hour, and lowering shades.

You can also help reduce your power consumption by following these simple steps:

  • Delay doing dishes & laundry until after 9:00pm PT
  • Turn thermostats to 78
  • Unplug unused devices
  • Learn more: www.flexalert.org

The more power we all save, the less likely power outages are – as officials say the potential for them is real this week.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is one of the world’s leading providers of technology and communications services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $133.6 billion in 2021. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

