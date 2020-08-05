Breaking News
Verizon Response: Tropical Storm Isaias

Despite 2 million+ without power in the Northeast, customers stay connected on Verizon’s wireless network

NEW YORK, Aug. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In the wake of Tropical Storm Isaias, while millions of customers are without power throughout the Northeast, Verizon’s network team is working tirelessly around the clock to ensure continued reliable service for customers and first responders. With the exception of a few pockets which were hit extremely hard by the storm, including Long Island, NY and portions of Connecticut, more than 98% of Verizon’s network in impacted areas remains fully operational.

“Our teams are working hard to keep our network up and running for our customers in the aftermath of the storm,” said Kyle Malady, chief technology officer at Verizon. “Our network is performing very well, despite the significant loss of commercial power.”

Restoration crews are already in place assessing damage.  Other crews are currently in the field making needed repairs.  In addition, backup generators are running at cell sites and switch facilities, keeping this equipment operational in the absence of commercial power. Crews are actively refueling those generators when necessary. Verizon’s Network teams and vendor partners are staffing 24×7 virtual wireless command centers across the Northeast and mobilizing equipment and teams needed for repairs and restoration. Mobile assets such as temporary, satellite-connected cell sites and portable generators are being deployed and Verizon has mobilized additional assets to the hardest hit areas.

Verizon response teams remain in close contact with federal, state and local emergency management teams and are coordinating communication needs and efforts with them.

“We know in a crisis situation, communication is essential,” said Malady. “The strength, reliability and strong performance of our network up and down the eastern seaboard has been evident throughout this event.  While we still have work to do to fully return to pre-storm levels, I have every confidence our teams will complete restoration efforts quickly and efficiently as they always do.”

