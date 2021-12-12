Breaking News
Verizon Response: unlimited call/text/data for parts of Kentucky, Illinois

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 1 hour ago

For media: we have b-roll, pictures and additional information on our emergency response equipment available at our Emergency Resource Center – https://www.verizon.com/about/news/emergency-resource-center

What you need to know:

  • Verizon consumer (prepaid and postpaid) and small business* customers in parts of Kentucky and Illinois will receive unlimited calling, texting and data 12/12 through 12/18
  • Our Verizon Response team is available 24/7 to coordinate with first responders

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Dec. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — For our consumer and small business customers impacted by tornadoes in parts of Kentucky and Illinois, beginning Sunday, December 12 through December 18, Verizon is providing unlimited calling, texting and data to those who reside in the following:

Kentucky: Mayfield, Owensboro

Illinois: The hardest hit parts of Edwardsville

Our Verizon Response team is available 24/7 to coordinate with first responders. We are mobilizing charging stations, devices, special equipment, emergency vehicles and more to support local, state and federal agencies across the US. First responder customers with wireless priority service should utilize *272 when placing calls.

Verizon retail stores may have reduced hours due to the storm. You can find the nearest one that’s open by visiting: https://www.verizonwireless.com/stores/.

Here’s a quote you can use from our North Central Region Consumer Vice President:

“Our thoughts are with all of those impacted by these historic tornadoes,” said Matt Carr, Verizon Consumer Vice President. “We know that there is hard work ahead to recover, and this is one small thing we can do to ensure they are able to connect worry-free following the storm.”

*Includes small business customers with 50 lines or less

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is one of the world’s leading providers of technology and communications services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $128.3 billion in 2020. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

VERIZON’S ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at verizon.com/news. News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit www.verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/.

Media contact:
Andrew Testa
862-324-2075
andrew.testa@verizon.com
Twitter: @andrewtesta

