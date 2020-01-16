Breaking News
Verizon Senior Vice President Aamir Hussain Rejoins MEF Board of Directors

World-class Board is driving industry transformation to dynamic MEF 3.0 services across automated networks

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — MEF announces that Aamir Hussain, Senior Vice President and Chief Product Officer, Verizon Business Group, has rejoined the MEF Board of Directors. Hussain previously served on MEF’s Board in 2018, during his tenure at CenturyLink.

“We welcome Aamir to the Board of Directors again, as his insight gained from leading some of the world’s largest service providers and now being an integral part of the Verizon team, is beyond valuable,” said Nan Chen, President, MEF. “The outstanding team of industry innovators on our Board offers a wealth of experience that MEF will leverage to accelerate transformation to dynamic and assured services across a global federation of automated networks.”

Hussain will join the Board alongside an impressive group of service and technology provider executives and other senior experts who are guiding the organization’s ambitious MEF 3.0 initiative to transform the communications industry. Hussain is a technology veteran with more than 25 years’ experience implementing global technology operations. He joined Verizon in December, and before that served as CenturyLink’s CTO.

“I am honored to rejoin the MEF Board and be a part of the innovation to transform the way services are created, certified, and delivered,” said Hussain. “It’s an exciting time for MEF, the industry, as well as myself, and I look forward to partnering with global service providers and technology vendors to progress the journey to automated, virtualized, and interconnected networks.”

With the addition of Hussain to the MEF Board of Directors, Shawn Hakl, Senior Vice President of Business Products at Verizon and MEF Board member since 2017, is stepping down.  “We are extremely thankful for the time Shawn devoted to MEF and its initiatives. He is a distinguished member of our community and the communications industry, and he’s made outstanding contributions that continue to propel our efforts forward,” Chen said.

MEF Board of Directors & Advisory Director

  • Nan Chen, Senior Advisor, Ericsson
  • Frederick Chui, Chief Commercial Officer, PCCW Global
  • Andrew Dugan, Chief Technology Officer, CenturyLink
  • Aamir Hussain, Senior Vice President and Chief Product Officer, Verizon Business Group
  • Daniele Mancuso, Chief Marketing Solutions & Business Development Officer, Sparkle Group
  • Roman P. Pacewicz, Chief Product Officer, AT&T Business
  • Ralph Santitoro, Head of Digital Services, Fujitsu Network Communications
  • Michael Strople, President Allstream, Managing Director – Canada, Zayo Group
  • Robert Victor, Senior Vice President of Product Management, Comcast Business
  • Mirko Voltolini, Global Head of Network on Demand, Colt Technology Services
  • Jeremy Wubs, Senior Vice President, Marketing for Bell Business Markets, Bell Canada
  • Frank Morales, Vice President, Connectivity Services, Orange Business Services (Advisory Director)

About MEF
An industry association of 200 member companies, MEF has introduced the MEF 3.0 transformational global services framework for defining, delivering, and certifying assured services orchestrated across a global ecosystem of automated networks. MEF 3.0 services are designed to provide an on-demand, cloud-centric experience with user- and application-directed control over network resources and service capabilities. MEF 3.0 services are delivered over automated, virtualized, and interconnected networks powered by LSO, SDN, and NFV. MEF produces service standards, LSO frameworks, LSO APIs, MEF 3.0 Proof of Concept Showcases, and certification programs for services, technologies, and professionals. MEF 3.0 work will enable automated delivery of standardized Carrier Ethernet, Optical Transport, IP, SD-WAN, Security-as-a-Service, and other Layer 4-7 services across multiple provider networks. For more information: https://www.MEF.net and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter @MEF_Forum.

Media Contact:
Ashley Schulte
Witz Communications for MEF
[email protected]

