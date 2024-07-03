HONOLULU, July 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — We know how important it is to stay connected when the power goes out. We’re committed to making sure Verizon customers can use their mobile devices during commercial power outages, including Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) events.

Verizon has backup power resources available in the event of any power outages that impact Verizon facilities. These backup energy sources help keep our network running when commercial power is lost.

Power providers in parts of Hawaii have announced possible PSPS events beginning this week to reduce the risk of wildfire. For more information on Hawaii Electric’s (HECO) PSPS program, please visit the HECO website .

Preparing in advance

Verizon’s retail team stands ready to assist customers and ensure they have the right devices, accessories and connectivity to prepare for extended power outages, mandatory evacuation orders, and other extreme circumstances. Convenient options like lockers, curbside and in store pickup also provide quick ways to get in and out.

In addition to the right tech, customers will also want to take steps to ensure their families are prepared for power outages, wildfires, and other weather events.

Keep devices fully charged: Make sure devices are ready by keeping phone and tablet batteries fully charged.

Get some backup: When power is out for an extended period of time, portable battery packs and car chargers can become critical to staying connected.

Create a list: Keep a list of emergency numbers so that they are easily accessible.

Be prepared for loss: Take pictures of valuables and other important belongings for possible insurance claims. And make sure they’re uploaded to the cloud as a backup.

Review checklists: Review the wildfire safety recommendations and other resources from the American Red Cross.

recommendations and other resources from the American Red Cross. Download useful apps: There are plenty of free wildfire notifications, weather, news, and safety-related apps available for download.

