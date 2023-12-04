New bundle – only for Verizon customers – saves more than 40% each month

NEW YORK, Dec. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Verizon is partnering with Netflix and Max to offer its customers savings on a first-of-its-kind streaming bundle.

The news: Starting December 7 and for the first time, ad-supported services from entertainment giants Netflix and Max will be offered together – only for Verizon’s myPlan customers – for just $10 per month, providing them with over 40% savings that they can’t get anywhere else.

The Netflix & Max (with ads) bundle is among ten $10 monthly perks available to Verizon customers through myPlan, including Apple TV+, +play credits to save on more streaming and content, Walmart+, TravelPass and more.

That means customers can get two content bundles with myPlan perks – the Disney Bundle1 and the Netflix & Max (with ads) bundle2 – which include five streaming services for just $20 per month.

Perks for Verizon customers: With myPlan, Verizon customers choose which perks they want to add to their unlimited plans and, at only $10 per month for each perk, enjoy services they love at a great value, like Netflix and Max. We’re offering customers more choice and value than the rigid, competitive plans that force you to pay for things you don’t need.

Why it’s important: Verizon is the first provider to offer a bundle of Netflix & Max (with ads) and it’s available to all myPlan customers. Verizon is using its strategic relationships with the biggest players in the content industry to continue to unlock more value for its wireless customers.

myPlan introduces customer control, so they can now choose what to add to their plan and save big on things they love, like Netflix & Max (with ads).

What executives are saying:

Frank Boulben, Chief Revenue Officer, Verizon Consumer Group: “Customers want unbeatable offers from top partners that deliver the best services and experiences they want, and on the nation’s most reliable network. With these only for Verizon deals and first-of-its-kind bundled content offers you can get through myPlan, there’s never been a better time to be a Verizon customer.”

Who can get it? The Netflix & Max (with ads) perk will be available December 7 to Verizon mobile customers on our Unlimited Welcome, Unlimited Plus or Unlimited Ultimate plans. Enroll in myPlan and take advantage of the offer by visiting verizon.com/myplan.

More holiday deals from Verizon: Looking for more unbeatable deals and exclusive savings this holiday season? Verizon has you covered with special offers across mobile, home internet, streaming, gaming and more. Head to verizon.com/holidaymediahub to see what we have in store for the holidays.

1. Disney Bundle includes Disney+ (No Ads), Hulu (w/Ads), and ESPN+ (w/Ads). EXISTING DISNEY+, HULU OR ESPN+ subscribers: Offer will not automatically replace existing subscription(s). Managing subscriptions may be required to avoid multiple subscriptions and corresponding charges. Terms apply .

2. Netflix-Max: Netflix & Max (With Ads) perk requires line subscribed to an Unlimited Welcome, Unlimited Plus or Unlimited Ultimate plan. Must be 18 years of age or older to enroll. After enrolling in the Netflix & Max (With Ads) perk, you will need to complete account setup separately for each service. Access content from each service separately. Netflix may be upgraded and downgraded via Netflix. Enrolling in the Netflix & Max (With Ads) perk may affect existing subscriptions to Netflix and Max. Managing subscriptions may be required to avoid multiple subscriptions and corresponding charges. $6.98/mo perk savings based on the current $6.99/mo for Netflix Standard with Ads and $9.99/mo for Max (With Ads plan) less $10/mo perk added to myPlan. One offer per eligible Verizon line. Subject to Netflix Terms of Use and Max Terms of Use .

