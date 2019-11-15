Verizon to redeem select Verizon InterNotes® due 2028-2029

NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, NASDAQ: VZ) today announced that it will redeem the following outstanding notes (the “Notes”) on December 15, 2019 (the “Redemption Date”):

CUSIP Number Title of Note Principal

Amount

Outstanding Principal

Amount to be

Redeemed 92346MDM0

92346MDP3

92346MDR9

92346MDT5

92346MDV0

92346MDX6

92346MDZ1

92346MEB3

92346MED9

92346MBC4

92346MBN0

92346MBS9 4.100% Verizon InterNotes® due September 15, 2028

4.050% Verizon InterNotes® due September 15, 2028

4.050% Verizon InterNotes® due September 15, 2028

4.100% Verizon InterNotes® due October 15, 2028

4.200% Verizon InterNotes® due November 15, 2028

4.200% Verizon InterNotes® due November 15, 2028

4.200% Verizon InterNotes® due November 15, 2028

4.250% Verizon InterNotes® due December 15, 2028

4.150% Verizon InterNotes® due December 15, 2028

3.500% Verizon InterNotes® due September 15, 2029

3.500% Verizon InterNotes® due December 15, 2029

3.400% Verizon InterNotes® due December 15, 2029 $1,940,000

$1,202,000

$1,563,000

$1,698,000

$1,747,000

$1,754,000

$1,314,000

$1,982,000

$1,254,000

$4,210,000

$3,255,000

$1,993,000 $1,940,000

$1,202,000

$1,563,000

$1,698,000

$1,747,000

$1,754,000

$1,314,000

$1,982,000

$1,254,000

$4,210,000

$3,255,000

$1,993,000

The redemption price for each of the Notes will be equal to 100% of the principal amount of such Note, plus accrued interest on the principal amount being redeemed to the Redemption Date.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ), headquartered in New York City, generated revenues of $130.9 billion in 2018. The company operates America’s most awarded wireless network and the nation’s premier all-fiber network, and delivers integrated solutions to businesses worldwide. With brands like Yahoo, TechCrunch and HuffPost, the company’s media group helps consumers stay informed and entertained, communicate and transact, while creating new ways for advertisers and partners to connect. Verizon’s corporate responsibility prioritizes the environmental, social and governance issues most relevant to its business and impact to society.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

In this communication we have made forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, but only predictions and generally can be identified by use of statements that include phrases such as “will,” “may,” “should,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “expect,” “plan,” “appear,” “project,” “estimate,” “intend,” or other words or phrases of similar import. Similarly, statements that describe our objectives, plans or goals also are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated. Factors that could materially affect these forward-looking statements can be found in our periodic reports filed with the SEC. Eligible holders are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this press release, and we undertake no obligation to update publicly these forward-looking statements to reflect new information, future events or otherwise. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events might or might not occur. We cannot assure you that projected results or events will be achieved.

