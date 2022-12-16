NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) will report fourth-quarter 2022 earnings on Tuesday, January 24.
The company will present results on a webcast beginning at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. Access instructions and presentation materials, including Verizon’s earnings news release and financial tables, will be available at 7:00 a.m. on Verizon’s Investor Relations website, https://www.verizon.com/about/investors.
Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is one of the world’s leading providers of technology and communications services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $133.6 billion in 2021. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.
