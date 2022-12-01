Fans attending select football games at MetLife Stadium in December will have access to a one-of-a-kind “gaming lounge” to experience the network America relies on and learn how to make the most of Holiday shopping with Verizon Visa Card

NEW YORK, Dec. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — New York Giants and New York Jets fans: are you ready? Today, Verizon announced a unique pre-game fan experience at MetLife Stadium. The reCharge Gaming Lounge will show fans what gaming can do on the network America relies on, along with charging stations and heaters for warmth, photo ops, and gaming fun before your favorite teams take the field. Meet former NFL players while playing football themed video game, Madden NFL 23.

Every purchase is rewarding with Verizon Visa Card

At the reCharge Gaming Lounge, fans can learn about the rewards they can earn as a Verizon Visa Card holder and how to apply¹. Verizon Visa Card holders earn rewards called Verizon Dollars on everyday purchases, including 4% on grocery purchases and filling up the car with gas, 3% on dining including takeout and delivery, 2% on Verizon purchases, and 1% on all other purchases where Visa credit cards are accepted2. The card also comes with no annual or foreign transaction fees3.

Use Verizon Visa Card everywhere it’s accepted to earn Verizon Dollars — rewards you can redeem for your favorite things at Verizon, towards your Verizon bills, to book travel and on merchant gift cards too. There are no limits on how much you can earn, and no expiration dates2.

When an eligible Verizon Wireless customer applies and is approved for the Verizon Visa Card, they’ll get a $100 statement credit applied to their credit card bill after making their first purchase using the card within the first 90 days1.

Calling all Fans

The Verizon Visa Card reCharge Gaming Lounge will be located at the Verizon Gate. The Verizon Gate is at the southwest corner of MetLife Stadium. The lounge will be open from 11:00 AM to 3:00 PM during the following home games:

12/4 New York Giants vs. Washington Commanders

New York Giants vs. Washington Commanders 12/11 New York Giants vs. Philadelphia Eagles

New York Giants vs. Philadelphia Eagles 12/18 New York Jets vs. Detroit Lions

Keep the games going with access to the best gaming accessories, including wireless pro controllers , gaming headsets , racing steering wheels and more. Plus, Verizon Visa Card holders get interest-free financing with 12 equal monthly payments on accessory purchases totaling $100 or more (less Verizon Dollars or discounts) made with Verizon Visa Card. Limited time offer4.

To apply for the Verizon Visa Card issued by Synchrony while at the reCharge Gaming Lounge, simply scan the QR code. To learn more or to apply visit Verizon.com/verizonvisacard/gameon

1ACCOUNT OPENING OFFER: Subject to credit approval. To apply, you must be a Verizon Wireless Account Owner or Account Manager on an account with up to 12 phone lines max (depending on plan). In order to qualify for this offer, you must (i) apply and be approved for an account and (ii) make a purchase using your new account within the first 90 days of account opening. Only one statement credit offer per account. Account must remain open, in good standing and not become delinquent at time statement credit is applied to the account. Statement credit will post to account within 1-2 billing cycles after purchase is made. We reserve the right to discontinue or alter the terms of this offer at any time. Limited time offer.

2REWARDS: Purchases subject to credit approval. Verizon Dollars will be forfeited for Rewards Program inactivity. See the Verizon Visa® Credit Card Rewards Program Terms & Conditions in application for details and restrictions.

3NO ANNUAL FEE OR FOREIGN TRANSACTION FEES: For New Accounts: Variable Purchase APRs are 25.49% or 29.49% for the Verizon Visa® Credit Card or 22.49%, 25.49% or 29.49% for the Verizon Visa Signature® Credit Card. APRs are accurate as of 12.1.22 and will vary with the market based on Prime Rate (as defined in your credit card agreement). Minimum Interest Charge is $2.

4Limited time offer. Valid online, at Verizon-operated stores, inside sales and customer service. Accessory Finance Promotion. Limited time offer. Accessory purchases totaling $100 or more must be on one receipt and charged on your Verizon Visa Card. Use of Verizon Dollars or discounts may result in the qualifying purchase amount not being satisfied. No interest will be charged, and equal monthly payments are required on promo purchase balance, including related debt cancellation fees, until it is paid in full. The payments equal the initial total promo purchase amount divided by the number of months in the promo period, rounded to the whole cent. The required monthly minimum payment applicable to your account might be higher due to the accessory promo than would be required if the accessory purchase was a non-promotional purchase. The accessory promo’s equal monthly payment will not be increased to the minimum amount otherwise due on your account but may be included in or will be added to your minimum payment for other balances on your account. If cart also includes other items, promo only applies to the accessories plus tax. On your credit card statement these transactions will be displayed separately: one for the Accessory Finance Promotion and one for the other items purchased, which are subject to regular credit card account terms. Regular account terms apply to non-promo purchases. Verizon reserves the right to discontinue or alter the terms of this offer at any time. For New Accounts: Variable Purchase APRs are 25.49% or 29.49% for the Verizon Visa® Credit Card or 22.49%, 25.49% or 29.49% for the Verizon Visa Signature® Credit Card. APRs are accurate as of 12.1.22 and will vary with the market based on Prime Rate (as defined in your credit card agreement). Minimum Interest Charge is $2. Existing Card Holders: See your credit card agreement terms. Subject to credit approval. Application required. Subject to credit approval. To apply, must be a Verizon Wireless Account Owner or Account Manager on an account with up to 12 phone lines max, depending on plan.

The Verizon Visa® Card is issued by Synchrony Bank pursuant to a license from Visa USA Inc.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is one of the world’s leading providers of technology and communications services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $133.6 billion in 2021. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

VERIZON’S ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at verizon.com/news. News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit www.verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/.

Media contact:

Ana Ibarra

ana.ibarra@verizon.com