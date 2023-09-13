NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In response to the devastation caused by the catastrophic floods in Libya, Verizon is making it easier for customers in the United States to communicate with loved ones overseas who have been impacted by the disaster. Effective September 11 through September 24, Verizon will waive international long distance charges for calls and texts from its postpaid consumer and business wireless customers, as well as residential landline customers, to Libya. All calls will be rated at $0.00 per minute. In addition, Verizon will waive international roaming and data charges for customers traveling in Libya. For prepaid customers using Straight Talk, Tracfone, Total by Verizon, Simple Mobile, Safelink, Walmart Family Mobile, Verizon Prepaid, Net10, GoSmart, and Page Plus, Verizon will waive international long distance charges on calls to Libya from September 14 through September 24. Libya has also been added to the international calling destinations included with Visible+.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is one of the world’s leading providers of technology and communications services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $136.8 billion in 2022. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

VERIZON’S ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at verizon.com/news. News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit www.verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/.

Media contact:

Herbert Nyarko

herbert.aidoo-nyarko@verizon.com