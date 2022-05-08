Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Verizon’s Customers Take the Checkered Flag Using 19 Terabytes of Data at Formula 1 Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix

Verizon’s Customers Take the Checkered Flag Using 19 Terabytes of Data at Formula 1 Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 23 mins ago

NEW YORK, May 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Even before the Formula 1 Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix is decided, Verizon customers at the event are winning. Not only are they taking advantage of unique 5G Ultra Wideband-powered experiences, they are using a network built with all the speed and power expected in a world-class race team.

  • Verizon fans benefitted from peak download speeds of 2.8 Gbps on our 5G Ultra Wideband network and average download speeds of more than 1 Gbps.
  • During the first two days of the event Verizon fans used 19 TB, the equivalent of a single user binge watching HD video for more than a year!
  • Verizon was also able to support international fans through the on-site wi-fi network and fans used an additional 11 TB of data over two days.
  • Our network team of 30+ engineers staffed Verizon’s network Command Center 24×7 to ensure a reliable network experience for fans, first responders and public safety teams.

“With 5G Ultra Wideband, our customers get an enhanced event experience as well as new ways to engage, participate and shop over this three-day event,” said Hans Vestberg, Verizon Chairman and CEO. “And our award-winning, reliable network is there when our customers need it, so they can capture and share all the thrilling action.”

These unique event experiences are just a few of the ways Verizon is delivering more value and excitement to customers. Verizon customers get more entertainment, more value and transformative 5G experiences. Verizon’s super-fast 5G Ultra Wideband provides a broadband-like connection in more than 75 stadiums and arenas, a dozen airports, and over 1700 cities around the country.

Learn more information about Verizon’s 5G technology.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is one of the world’s leading providers of technology and communications services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $133.6 billion in 2021. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

VERIZON’S ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at verizon.com/news. News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit www.verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/.

Media contact:
Kevin King
kevin.king@verizon.com
410-353-3234

Chris Ashraf
christina.moon.ashraf@verizon.com
(201) 320-4259
@ChrisMoonPR

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.