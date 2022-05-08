Verizon’s Customers Take the Checkered Flag Using 19 Terabytes of Data at Formula 1 Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix

NEW YORK, May 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Even before the Formula 1 Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix is decided, Verizon customers at the event are winning. Not only are they taking advantage of unique 5G Ultra Wideband-powered experiences , they are using a network built with all the speed and power expected in a world-class race team.

Verizon fans benefitted from peak download speeds of 2.8 Gbps on our 5G Ultra Wideband network and average download speeds of more than 1 Gbps.

During the first two days of the event Verizon fans used 19 TB, the equivalent of a single user binge watching HD video for more than a year!

Verizon was also able to support international fans through the on-site wi-fi network and fans used an additional 11 TB of data over two days.

Our network team of 30+ engineers staffed Verizon’s network Command Center 24×7 to ensure a reliable network experience for fans, first responders and public safety teams.

“With 5G Ultra Wideband, our customers get an enhanced event experience as well as new ways to engage, participate and shop over this three-day event,” said Hans Vestberg, Verizon Chairman and CEO. “And our award-winning, reliable network is there when our customers need it, so they can capture and share all the thrilling action.”

These unique event experiences are just a few of the ways Verizon is delivering more value and excitement to customers. Verizon customers get more entertainment, more value and transformative 5G experiences. Verizon’s super-fast 5G Ultra Wideband provides a broadband-like connection in more than 75 stadiums and arenas, a dozen airports, and over 1700 cities around the country.

