Verkkokauppa.com Establishes Board Committees

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj COMPANY RELEASE December 15, 2017 at 8:00

The board of directors of Verkkokauppa.com Plc (the “Company”) has decided to establish the following board committees for the preparation of board matters:

– Audit Committee; the audit committee shall prepare the monitoring and supervision duties of the board in matters related to the Company’s financial reporting, efficiency of internal control and audit and risk management function and the independence of the Company’s auditor. The committee consists of board members Kai Seikku chairman, Christoffer Häggblom and Minna Kurunsaari.

– Nomination and Remuneration Committee; the committee shall ensure the efficient preparation of nomination and remuneration matters in relation to board members, the chief executive officer and the other senior members of executive management. The committee consists of board members Christoffer Häggblom chairman, Robert Burén and Kai Seikku.

– Strategy Committee; the committee assists the Board with matters relating to the strategy of the Company, including also strategic level considerations in relation to the Company’s IT issues and its retail operations. The committee consists of board members Samuli Seppälä Chairman, Christoffer Häggblom, Robert Burén and Mikael Hagman.

The committees will start their work from the beginning of 2018.

Any remuneration payable to the members of the board committees will be decided by the Company’s next annual general meeting.

Verkkokauppa.com Plc

The Board of Directors

Christoffer Häggblom

Chairman of the board

[email protected]

Tel. +358 10 309 5555

Jussi Tallgren

CFO

[email protected]

Tel. +358 10 309 5555

Certified Adviser

Nordea Bank Finland Plc

Tel. +358 9 5300 6785

