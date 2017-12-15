Breaking News
Home / Top News / Verkkokauppa.com Establishes Board Committees

Verkkokauppa.com Establishes Board Committees

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 5 mins ago

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj COMPANY RELEASE December 15, 2017 at 8:00

The board of directors of Verkkokauppa.com Plc (the “Company”) has decided to establish the following board committees for the preparation of board matters:

– Audit Committee; the audit committee shall prepare the monitoring and supervision duties of the board in matters related to the Company’s financial reporting, efficiency of internal control and audit and risk management function and the independence of the Company’s auditor. The committee consists of board members Kai Seikku chairman, Christoffer Häggblom and Minna Kurunsaari.

– Nomination and Remuneration Committee; the committee shall ensure the efficient preparation of nomination and remuneration matters in relation to board members, the chief executive officer and the other senior members of executive management. The committee consists of board members Christoffer Häggblom chairman, Robert Burén and Kai Seikku.

– Strategy Committee; the committee assists the Board with matters relating to the strategy of the Company, including also strategic level considerations in relation to the Company’s IT issues and its retail operations. The committee consists of board members Samuli Seppälä Chairman, Christoffer Häggblom, Robert Burén and Mikael Hagman.

The committees will start their work from the beginning of 2018.

Any remuneration payable to the members of the board committees will be decided by the Company’s next annual general meeting.

Verkkokauppa.com Plc

The Board of Directors

For more information, please contact:

Christoffer Häggblom
Chairman of the board
[email protected]
Tel. +358 10 309 5555

Jussi Tallgren
CFO
[email protected]
Tel. +358 10 309 5555

Certified Adviser

Nordea Bank Finland Plc
Tel. +358 9 5300 6785

Distribution:

NASDAQ OMX Helsinki
Principal media
www.verkkokauppa.com

Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.