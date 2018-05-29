Verkkokauppa.com Oyj: SHARE REPURCHASE 29.5.2018

Verkkokauppa.com STOCK EXCHANGE ANNOUNCEMENT 29.5.2018
SHARE REPURCHASE 29.5.2018
In the Helsinki Stock Exchange
|Trade date
|29.5.2018
|Bourse trade
|BUY
|Share
|VERK
|Amount
|2 000
|shares
|Average price/share
|6,1302
|EUR
|Total Cost
|12 260,40
|EUR
Company now holds a total of 53 289 shares
including the shares repurchased on 29.5.2018.
On behalf of Verkkokauppa.com
NORDEA BANK AB (publ), Finnish Branch
Janne Sarvikivi Ilari Isomäki
For more information, please contact:
Jussi Tallgren
CFO
Verkkokauppa.com
+358 – 40 351 4088
www.verkkokauppa.com
Attachment
- Verkkokauppa_29.5_trades.xlsx
