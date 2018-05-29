Verkkokauppa.com Oyj: SHARE REPURCHASE 29.5.2018

Verkkokauppa.com STOCK EXCHANGE ANNOUNCEMENT 29.5.2018

SHARE REPURCHASE 29.5.2018

In the Helsinki Stock Exchange

Trade date 29.5.2018 Bourse trade BUY Share VERK Amount 2 000 shares Average price/share 6,1302 EUR Total Cost 12 260,40 EUR

Company now holds a total of 53 289 shares

including the shares repurchased on 29.5.2018.

On behalf of Verkkokauppa.com

NORDEA BANK AB (publ), Finnish Branch

Janne Sarvikivi Ilari Isomäki

For more information, please contact:

Jussi Tallgren

CFO

Verkkokauppa.com

+358 – 40 351 4088

www.verkkokauppa.com

