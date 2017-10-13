Verkkokauppa.com to publish Interim Report for January – September 2017 on October 20, 2017

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj COMPANY RELEASE October 13, 2017 at 8:15
Verkkokauppa.com will publish Interim Report for January – September 2017 on Friday, October 20, 2017, approximately at 8:00 a.m. Finnish time (CET +1).
Verkkokauppa.com’s CEO Samuli Seppälä will present the report at an analyst and press conference in Helsinki on Friday, October 20 at 10:00 a.m. Finnish time. The conference will take place at Verkkokauppa.com’s premises, Tyynenmerenkatu 11, sixth floor, Shenzen meeting room. Coffee will be served. There is no need to register participation. Doors will open at 9:30 a.m.
In addition, CEO Samuli Seppälä will present the report in English in a live video cast on the same day at 11:00 a.m. Finnish time.
Both events can also be viewed as a live video cast at www.verklive.com. Registration is not required.
Questions can be presented either beforehand or during the presentation via email [email protected]
The presentation material will be available at www.verkkokauppa.com > Investors > Presentations after the release has been published.
For more information, please contact:
Samuli Seppälä
CEO
[email protected]
Tel. +358 10 309 5555
Jussi Tallgren
CFO
[email protected]
Tel. +358 10 309 5555
Certified Adviser
Nordea Bank Finland Plc
Tel. +358 9 5300 6785
Distribution:
NASDAQ OMX Helsinki
Principal media
www.verkkokauppa.com
Nasdaq NewsFeed
