A Christian couple in Vermont say the state threatened to revoke their foster license over their position on transgender ideology and sex-change treatments for kids in their care.
Melinda Antonucci, 44, and Casey Mathieu, 42, say the state made them take part in an LGBTQ+ training – as part of their license application – which discussed medical procedures for trans kids.
They secured their license in January and fostered one child on an emergency basis for two weeks in February
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Vermont Christian parents say they were punished by foster system over transgender stance - May 30, 2024
- Bipartisan criticism targets Biden for his lack of ‘moral clarity’ on Taiwan - May 30, 2024
- ‘Beyond alarming’: Jewish leaders demand House Dem fire top campaign aide who praised notorious antisemite - May 30, 2024