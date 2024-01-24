Republican Vermont Gov. Phil Scott on Tuesday proposed an $8.6 billion budget for fiscal year 2025 and, as he has done before, urged lawmakers not to raise taxes or fees for Vermonters, saying it will be a tough budget year.
The budget proposal makes investments in the priorities the governor focused on earlier this month in his state-of-the-state address: affordability, public safety and housing.
“I also understand the realities of a supermajority, which means you don’t h
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Donald Trump wins New Hampshire primary after record GOP voter turnout - January 24, 2024
- Vermont GOP governor proposes $8.6 billion budget, urges lawmakers to avoid tax increase - January 24, 2024
- Maryland county’s gun safety pamphlet law upheld in federal appeals court - January 24, 2024