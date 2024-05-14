The Democrat-controlled Vermont legislature has passed one of the strongest data privacy measures in the country aimed at cracking down on companies’ use of online personal data, which would let consumers file civil lawsuits against companies that break certain privacy rules.
However, Republican Gov. Phil Scott has concerns about how part of the legislation could affect small businesses. He hasn’t seen the final bill that passed early Saturday before the Legislature adjourn
