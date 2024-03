U.S. Rep. Becca Balint, Vermont’s first woman and first openly gay person to represent the state in Congress, announced Wednesday that she’s running for a second term.

Balint, a Democrat, said in Congress she has focused on making affordable housing more accessible, mental health care for all and protecting the country’s democracy.

“When I was first elected to Congress, we made history together,” she said in a video message announcing her reelection

