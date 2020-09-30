Breaking News
Veroni Brands Announces Brand Development Partnership with C.A. Fortune

Bannockburn, IL, Sept. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Veroni Brands Corp. (“Veroni” or the “Company”) (OTCBB:VONI), an importer of branded and white label premium chocolate and snack products produced in Europe, announces a brand development partnership with the national consumer brands agency C.A. Fortune. Veroni, which sells and distributes to domestic and international retailers, has partnered with C.A. Branding and C.A. Build to expand brand development, client strategy, sales management, and marketing strategy.

Founded in 2016, Veroni has experienced notable success in expanding its distribution footprint into its most lucrative market through private labeling, as well as building a portfolio of well-known brands. With placements in more than 20,000 retail locations throughout the U.S., the opportunities from this growth strategy include continued retail placements and an expansion of product offerings.

“C.A. Fortune is a major agency force in our market space, with knowledge and grassroots experience to accelerate and expand our product offerings globally,” says Igor Gabal, President and CEO of Veroni. “Their suite of capabilities, including brand development, creative and marketing, administrative services, retail activation, and e-commerce, will ensure that our quality treats are conveniently and affordably available to our growing consumer base.”

The C.A. Fortune team will support Veroni in their go-to-market strategy, establishing and expanding through C.A.’s omnichannel coverage. They will utilize the C.A. Branding pillar to develop and execute a brand and marketing strategy to support Veroni’s existing product lines and identify future innovation opportunities. Veroni will also lean into the expertise of C.A. BUILD, an outsourced sales accelerator, to drive long-term profitability and growth. This multifaceted partnership is designed to aid in the growth of Veroni while adding shareholder value to the company.

“We’re eager to welcome Veroni to the C.A. family, and to bring their robust business goals to fruition,” says Stephen Gaither, Chief Marketing Officer of C.A. Fortune. “This is a perfect example of how our full-service capabilities come into play to further scale Veroni and to strengthen their branded-products’ entrance into the U.S. market.”

This holistic growth strategy allows both parties the opportunity to learn, and grow efficiently and effectively, providing fertile ground for a successful partnership.

About C.A. Fortune 


Founded in 1983, C.A. Fortune is a leading, privately held, full-service consumer brands sales and marketing agency. With nationwide coverage, the company offers clients a comprehensive solution — including sales management, an outsourced sales accelerator, marketing and branding, insights, retail activation, and digital and e-comm services. C.A. Fortune is headquartered in Chicago and has regional offices across the country. To learn more, visit www.CAFortune.com.

ABOUT VERONI BRANDS:
Veroni Brands Corp. was founded in 2016, with a mission to seek out desirable premium products across Europe and make them accessible to discerning consumers in the U.S. Beginning in 2019, the Company expanded its import and distribution of chocolate products and significantly grew its sales and distribution volumes. Today, Veroni Brand products are available in over 20,000 retail locations across the U.S. For additional information and links to our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, please visit our website www.veronibrands.com.

