Veros Taps Real Estate Data & Analytics Innovator Sarah Acosta to Lead Product and Data Operations

SANTA ANA, Calif., March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today, Veros Real Estate Solutions, an industry leader in enterprise risk management and collateral valuation services, announced that Sarah Acosta has joined the company as Vice President, Product & Data Operations. Acosta is recognized for her experience managing data strategy, operations and launching innovative products to empower the real estate and mortgage industry.

“I am excited to join Veros, a proven data and technology innovator in the valuations industry,” said Acosta. “As a self-proclaimed “data geek,” I thrive on all aspects of the data ecosystem, from operations to listening and transforming the voice of our customers into game-changing products and data solutions.”

In this role, Acosta will oversee data operations and product management for all valuation and risk management technology solutions, including the company’s all-in-one valuation SaaS VeroSELECT™, industry-leading AVM, VeroVALUE™, VeroSCORE℠ automated appraisal scoring, and continued enhancement of the Veros disaster data solution providing near real-time insight for mortgage lenders and servicers on properties impacted by natural disasters.

Prior to joining Veros, Acosta led the data team to design and launch new data-fueled products at Altisource. Before that, Acosta spent over twelve years at Black Knight driving the enterprise data strategy and planning and launching strategic data products. Data is central in Acosta’s career, and she has consistently proven how to make data useful to empower products, analytics and insight-based automated and human decisions.

“Sarah has a long track record of industry success. She has created innovative products, improved existing solutions and maximized data assets,” said David Rasmussen, SVP of Operations. “Sarah now joins a talented Veros team and together we will further advance Veros’ market-leading products and services. We are excited to have Sarah onboard and confident she will have an immediate and lasting impact at Veros.”

About Veros Real Estate Solutions

A mortgage technology innovator since 2001, Veros is a proven leader in enterprise risk management and collateral valuation services. The firm combines the power of predictive technology, data analytics, and industry expertise to deliver advanced automated solutions that control risk and increase profits throughout the mortgage industry, from loan origination to servicing and securitization. Veros’ services include automated valuation, fraud and risk detection; portfolio analysis, forecasting, and next-generation collateral risk management platforms. Veros is the primary architect and technology provider of the GSEs’ Uniform Collateral Data Portal® (UCDP®). Veros also works closely with the FHA to support its Electronic Appraisal Delivery (EAD) portal. The company is also making the home buying process more efficient for our nation’s Veterans through its appraisal management work with the Department of Veterans Affairs. For more information, visit www.veros.com or call 866-458-3767.

CONTACT: Media Contact: Brian Fluhr Vice President of Marketing [email protected] or [email protected]