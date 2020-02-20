Breaking News
Verrica Pharmaceuticals to Attend Several Upcoming Investor Conferences

WEST CHESTER, Pa., Feb. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (“Verrica”) (Nasdaq: VRCA), a dermatology therapeutics company developing medications for viral skin diseases requiring medical interventions, today announced that Ted White, Verrica President and CEO, will attend several upcoming investor conferences in March.

Conference Details:

Cowen 40th Annual Health Care Conference
Date: Monday, March 2, 2020
Presentation time: 3:30 p.m. ET
Location: Boston, MA

Barclays Global Healthcare Conference
Date: Wednesday March 11, 2020
Presentation time: 4:20 p.m. ET
Location: Miami, FL

Oppenheimer 30th Annual Healthcare Conference
Date: Tuesday, March 17, 2020
Location: New York, NY
1×1 Meetings Only – No Presentation

Live webcasts of the presentations can be accessed at the company’s Investors page under Events and Presentations at https://investors.verrica.com/events-and-presentations. Webcast replays will also be available on this website shortly after conclusion of the event for 30 days.

About Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Verrica is a dermatology therapeutics company developing medications for viral skin diseases requiring medical interventions. The Company’s late-stage product candidate, VP-102, is a potential first-in-class topical therapy for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum and common warts. Molluscum is a highly contagious viral skin infection affecting approximately six million people, primarily children, in the United States, and common warts are contagious skin growths affecting 22 million people. There are currently no FDA-approved treatments for molluscum or common warts. Following positive topline results from two pivotal Phase 3 trials, the Company submitted an NDA on September 13, 2019 for VP-102 for the treatment of molluscum; on November 26, 2019, the Company received notice that the FDA accepted the NDA for filing, with a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) goal date of July 13, 2020. If approved, VP-102 will be marketed in the United States under the conditionally accepted brand name YCANTH™. Verrica intends to commence a Phase 3 program in the first quarter of 2020 to evaluate VP-102 for common warts. VP-102 is also currently in a Phase 2 trial for the treatment of external genital warts. A second product candidate, VP-103, is in pre-clinical development for plantar warts. For more information, visit www.verrica.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Investors:

A. Brian Davis
Chief Financial Officer
484.453.3300 ext. 103
[email protected]

Chiara Russo
Solebury Trout
617.221.9197
[email protected]

Media:

Joshua R. Mansbach
Solebury Trout
646-378-2964
[email protected]

