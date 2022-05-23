Verse.io Announces Dennis Eaton as New Vice President of Contact Center Operations

The new hire will bring Eaton’s 20 years of contact center and vendor management experience to the Verse team.

SAN DIEGO, May 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Verse.io, a leading conversational texting platform leveraging powerful AI and highly skilled human concierges, has officially announced the appointment of Dennis Eaton as the company’s new Vice President of Contact Center Operations. Having already led large-scale operations and care organizations of 2,500+ employees, Eaton brings two decades worth of experience in workforce management, training, quality, project management, contact centers, and vendor management to the Verse team.

Prior to joining Verse, Eaton has held leadership positions in a variety of industries. Over his 20-plus-year career, Eaton has worked for retailers such as Nike, technology giants such as Oracle, financial services like ADP, and entertainment companies such as Walt Disney. Eaton has achieved great success in his ability to connect with his teams and drive a positive culture, all while improving efficiency and performance.

“The deep industry expertise, operational experience, and strong leadership that Dennis brings to our team from game-changing companies like Nike, Disney and ADP comes at the perfect time as Verse continues to grow and scale at a rapid pace, and we couldn’t be more excited,” said David Tal, co- founder and CEO of Verse.

Eaton holds an MBA from Rollins Crummer Graduate School of Business and a Bachelor of Science in Management Information Systems from the University of Central Florida. In his spare time, he enjoys snow skiing, surfing, golf, hiking, riding his KTM dirt bike, and spending time with his family.

Verse is a next-generation Conversational Texting Platform built for sales and marketing teams. Blending powerful AI and real humans, Verse helps businesses engage, qualify, and convert inbound leads for marketing and sales teams. Our mission is to help businesses win more business by powering real authentic 2-way text conversations for businesses and their consumers at any scale, while creating the most efficient and pleasant customer experience possible.

