VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — VERSES AI Inc. (CBOE:VERS) (OTCQX:VRSSF) (“VERSES” or the “Company”), a cognitive computing company specializing in the next generation of artificial intelligence, announces today that Gabriel René, VERSES CEO & Founder, will be participating in the following investor conferences.

Tuesday, October 17, 2023: Lytham Partners Fall 2023 Investor Conference

Webcast Link: VERSES webcast presentation will be available for viewing at 7:00am ET on Tuesday, October 17, 2023, at https://wsw.com/webcast/lytham9/vers.ne/2472744. The webcast will also be archived and available for replay.

1×1 Meetings

To arrange a meeting, please contact Lytham Partners at 1×1@lythampartners.com or register at: https://www.lythampartners.com/fall2023invreg.

Thursday, October 19, 2023: ThinkEquity Conference at the Mandarin Oriental, New York

Webcast Link: VERSES webcast presentation will be available for viewing at 12:00pm ET on Thursday, October 19, 2023, at https://wsw.com/webcast/tep24/vrssf/1849260. The replay of this presentation will be available at the link above for 360 days.

About VERSES

VERSES is a cognitive computing company specializing in next-generation artificial intelligence solutions. Our flagship offering, GeniusTM, is inspired by natural systems and human cognition. Genius can adapt, learn and integrate with the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers’ open spatial web standard P2874. Key features of GeniusTM include generalizability, spatial web standards integration, predictive queries, real-time adaptation and an automated computing network. Built on open standards, GeniusT transforms disparate data into knowledge models that foster trustworthy collaboration between humans, machines and AI, across digital and physical domains. Imagine a smarter world that elevates human potential through innovations inspired by nature. Learn more at VERSES, LinkedIn and Twitter.

