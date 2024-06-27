VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — VERSES AI Inc. (CBOE:VERS) (OTCQB:VRSSF) (“VERSES” or the “Company”), a cognitive computing company developing next-generation intelligent software systems, today announced that on Wednesday July 3, 2024 at 1:00PM ET, CEO Gabriel René will provide a corporate update on recent events and strategic plans.

On the Webinar Mr. René will address:

State of the AI Industry

The Recent Strategic Investment from G42

The Launch and Rollout of the Genius Platform

Update on AI Benchmarks

Status of Spatial Web Protocol, Architecture and Governance Standards

VERSES AI is a cognitive computing company specializing in biologically inspired distributed intelligence. Our flagship offering, Genius™, is patterned after natural systems and neuroscience. Genius™ can learn, adapt, and interact with the world. Key features of Genius™ include generalizability, predictive queries, real-time adaptation, and an automated computing network. Built on open standards, Genius™ transforms disparate data into knowledge models that foster trustworthy collaboration between humans, machines, and AI, across digital and physical domains. Imagine a smarter world that elevates human potential through innovations inspired by nature. Learn more at VERSES , LinkedIn , and X .

