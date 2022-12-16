VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — VERSES Technologies Inc. (NEO:VERS) (“VERSES” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that further to its press release dated November 25, 2022, it has received acceptance from the Neo Exchange Inc. (the “NEO”) for the Warrant Amendments (defined below) in connection with up to 18,100,714 Class A subordinate voting share purchase warrants of the Company (the “Class A Warrants”) as further described in the Company’s news release dated August 29, 2022.

The Company received the required written consents from over 50% of the applicable warrant holders (“Consenting Warrant Holders”) and disinterested shareholders for the following amendments (collectively, the “Warrant Amendments”):

the expiry date of the applicable Class A Warrants will be extended to August 15, 2025; the exercise price of the Class A Warrants will be reduced from $1.20 to $1.00 per Class A Share; the Class A Warrants will be subject to an accelerated expiry provision such that if at any time prior to the expiry date, the volume-weighted average trading price of the Company’s Class A Shares exceeds C$2.00 for a period of 10 consecutive trading days, the Company may accelerate the expiry date to the date that is 30 days following the provision of written notice to the holders of the Class A Warrants; and in preparation for the Company’s plan to apply for a secondary listing of the Class A Warrants for trading on the NEO (the “Listing”), the Class A Warrants will be governed by a warrant indenture to be executed by the Company and Endeavor Trust Corporation (“Endeavor”).

All Consenting Warrant Holders will automatically receive a replacement warrant (the “Amended Warrants”) containing the Warrant Amendments and governed by the terms of the warrant indenture between the Company and Endeavor.

Endeavor will provide any warrant holders that have not yet provided written consent to the Amendments with notices by email or physical mail seeking their written approval to replace each of their respective Class A Warrants with an Amended Warrant. Until such warrant holders provide their written consent to replace their Class A Warrants with the Amended Warrants, their Class A Warrants will: (i) not be subject to the Warrant Amendments; (ii) not be included in the proposed Listing; and (iii) continue to be governed by their current terms and conditions until the applicable expiry date.

